2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Costa Rica vs Serbia Live Football Score: Costa Rica, Serbia Face-Off In Battle Of Underdogs

Updated: 17 June 2018 16:44 IST

FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Football Match Score Costa Rica vs Serbia: For Oscar Ramirez-coached Costa Rica, the aim in this World Cup is to improve on their best performance of a quarter-final.

FIFA Football World Cup 2018: The Costa Rica vs Serbia match will be played at Samara Arena © AFP

Underdogs Costa Rica and Serbia will face-off in a FIFA World Cup Group E clash at the Samara Arena today. For Oscar Ramirez-coached Costa Rica, the aim in this World Cup is to improve on their best performance of a quarter-final which they achieved in 2014 and they have brought to Russia the core group that did wonders in Brazil. Their first opponent, Serbia are making their comeback to the World Cup after missing out in the 2014 edition qualification. They too have an experienced line-up, including players who played in the 2010 South Africa edition. (Live Score: Costa Rica vs Serbia)

The other teams in Group E are Brazil and Switzerland, with the five-time world champions overwhelming favourites to top the group. But the match between Costa Rica and Serbia becomes important since they will not fear the Swiss outfit. This means that the second spot could be a fight between Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. The core of Costa Rica's roster is the starting 11 from 2014: goalkeeper Keylor Navas; defenders Oscar Duarte, Johnny Acosta, Giancarlo Gonzalez and Cristian Gamboa; midfielders Yeltsin Tejeda, Christian Bolanos, Celso Borges and Bryan Ruiz, and forwards Joel Campbell and Marco Urena.

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Costa Rica vs Serbia, straight from Samara Arena

16:42 IST: The Serbians arrive at the Samara Arena

16:38 IST: The Costa Rica team is arrive

16:35 IST: Here is how the starting XI for both the teams look:

16:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the FIFA World Cup match between Costa Rica and Serbia.

These players, with an average age of 29 and boasting valuable experience, have known each other well and competed together for the last eight years. Navas is Costa Rica's best-known player and his strong performance in Brazil secured a move in 2014 to Real Madrid, where he has become one of the world's top keepers.

