Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I LIVE: Abhishek Sharma's Form At No. 3 In Focus As India Face Zimbabwe
India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I LIVE Scorecard: Guests India lead 2-1 in the five-match series.
India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I LIVE Updates© AFP
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Updates, 4th T20I: India can wrap up the series with a win against Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I at Harare Sports Club. The guests have successfully recovered from their shock defeat in the first T20I, and now have a 2-1 lead in the series. If India win, it will also be Shubman Gill's first series victory as India captain. On the other hand, Zimbabwe also have the opportunity to pull off another upset and take the series to the decider. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Updates of India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I, straight from the Harare Sports Club:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 15:44 (IST)IND vs ZIM Live: Was moving Abhishek to third spot right?As India included Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third T20I match, they put Abhishek Sharma, the centurion in the second T20I, to bat at the third spot in the game. Abhishek scored 10 runs off 9 balls batting at the new position. Was it a right decision from Team India to change his batting spot?
- 15:32 (IST)IND vs ZIM Live: India's remarkable comebackThe Indian tour of Zimbabwe, 2024, has been a thrilling one, to say the least. In a stunning opener, the Chevrons ambushed the mighty Men in Blue, leaving cricket pundits slack-jawed. But India, true to their reputation, came roaring back with a vengeance. They snatched victories in the next two T20Is, flipping the script faster than a Ravindra Jadeja rocket-arm throw.
- 15:28 (IST)IND vs ZIM Live: Squads -India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Riyan Parag, Dhruv JurelZimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Brandon Mavuta, Innocent Kaia, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi
- 15:23 (IST)Welcome folks!Helllo everyone, welcome to the live blog of India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I in Harare. While the Shubman Gill-led side aims to clinch the series, Sikandar Raza and Co. eye to make a comeback. Stay connected for all the live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest India tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 Updates, check out cricket news and Euro Cup 2024 at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.