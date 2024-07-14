As the Indian cricket team scripted a 10-wicket victory against Zimbabwe in the 4th T20I on Saturday, skipper Shubman Gill courted criticism on social media. Gill, who himself scored a half-century, left quite few fans unimpressed with his act in the final phase of the tournament that left Yashasvi Jaiswal just 7 runs shy of his hundred. Gill played second fiddle to Jaiswal almost the entire innings but shifted gears in the final phase as India looked to wrap up the chase quickly.

With India needing 21 runs more to win the match, neither had Gill completed his fifty nor had Jaiswal reached his ton. Gill was batting on 48 off 34 balls, while Gill was on 83 off 50 balls. Fans expected Gill to slow down and let his partner score bulk of the runs in order to reach the triple-digit score. But Gill hit 8 runs on the next two balls to rule out the chances of Jaiswal's hundred.

Fans weren't happy seeing Gill's aggressive approach during this phase of the game.

Jaiswal was also asked about the chat he had with Gill during the final phase of the run-chase as he missed out on his ton.

"We were only thinking about finishing the game and make sure that the team wins and we finish without any loss (of a wicket)," Jaiswal told a group of fans in a video share by the BCCI.

"The only thing in the mind was to finish the game without any loss," Jaiswal said. "I really enjoyed playing today, it was an amazing experience with Shubman bhai and I really enjoyed scoring the runs. Whenever I play for India I really enjoy and feel proud," he added.