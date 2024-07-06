India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Streaming: Team India will be squaring off against Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the five-match series in Harare on Saturday. Even as the euphoria of T20 World Cup triumph sweeps through the length and breadth of India, Shubman Gill, who was a reserve in that squad, will hit a refresh button along with a bunch of IPL performers. All the fresh faces are expected to make their international debut during the series scheduled to be played entirely in the Zimbabwean capital. As Gill also announced that Punjab teammate Abhishek Sharma will be making India debut and will be opening with him in the first game.

When will the India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match will take place on Saturday, July 6.

Where will the India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match start?

The India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match?

The India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match?

The India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

