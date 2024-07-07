Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 2nd T20I: Shubman Gill Gets Fiery Send-Off From Zimbabwe Star, India One Down
2nd T20 IND vs ZIM Live Score: Abhishek Sharma is firing on all cylinders while Ruturaj Gaikwad is new to the crease
India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 Match LIVE Scorecard: Shubman Gill and Sikandar Raza© AFP
India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Abhishek Sharma is firing on all cylinders while Ruturaj Gaikwad is new to the crease. The duo aim to keep one-down India going against Zimbabwe in the second T20I match in Harare. Blessing Muzarabani dismissed Shubman Gill and gave a fiery send-off to the batter. Earlier, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat. After losing the first game by 13 runs, the Indian team dropped Khaleel Ahmed from the playing XI and handed Sai Sudharsan a debut. Khaleel had conceded 28 runs in his three overs in the first T20I. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live cricket score and updates from the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I in Harare:
2nd T20I, India in Zimbabwe, 5 T20I Series, 2024, Jul 07, 2024
Play In Progress
ZIM
IND
28/1 (4.2)
Harare Sports Club, Harare
India won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.46
Batsman
Abhishek Sharma
19* (13)
Ruturaj Gaikwad
6 (9)
Bowler
Blessing Muzarabani
0/1 (1.2)
Tendai Chatara
6/0 (1)
- 16:47 (IST)IND vs ZIM Live: FOUR!Poor delivery from Tendai Chatara. He bowled it fuller outside the leg stump to Ruturaj Gaikwad. The careful India batter glanced the ball through the backward square leg for a four. Six runs came off the over.IND 28/1 (4)
- 16:45 (IST)IND vs ZIM Live: Abhishek Sharma on fire!Abhishek Sharma is looking in terric touch in this game. He slammed Brian Bennett for two consecutive fours over the covers. Both were elegant strikes from the southpaw as he executed the inside-out shots to perfection. 12 came off the over.
- 16:37 (IST)IND vs ZIM Live: WICKET!Blessing Muzarabani got the wicket of Shubman Gill on the second ball of the over. Gill wanted to hit the ball over mid-on but found the fielder there. Muzarabani have had a second wicket on the very next ball but he dropped the catch of Ruturaj Gaikwad on the follow-up.IND 10/1 (2)
- 16:34 (IST)IND vs ZIM Live: The match begins!Brian Bennett conceded a total of 10 runs in the first over. Abhishek Sharma pulled the bowler for a six over square leg on the second legal delivery of the over.IND 10/0 (1)
- 16:10 (IST)IND vs ZIM Live: Here are the playing XIs -India: Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh KumarZimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara
- 16:09 (IST)IND vs ZIM Live Score: Zimbabwe happy to bowl first"Looks like a summer wicket, the pitch will get better. We wanted to bowl first anyway. The changing room is relaxed and happy. Taking one game at a time, we are here for a reason, will try to get our job done. Blessing has been good, Chatara delivers for us. He has come right more often than not for the team," said Sikandar Raza.
- 16:08 (IST)IND vs ZIM Live Score: One change for India"Going to bat first, same wicket like yesterday. Best opportunity for us to bat. Looks dry, it's a nice sunny day. Need to improve our batting, Sudharsan comes in for Khaleel," said Gill.
- 16:05 (IST)IND vs ZIM Live Score: India opt to batIndia captain Shubman Gill has won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe in the second T20I match in Harare. At the toss, Gill informed that Sai Sudharsan is making his debut, replacing Khaleel Ahmed in the XI.
- 16:00 (IST)IND vs ZIM Live Score: Zimbabwe lead 1-0 in seriesAn inexperienced yet spirited Zimbabwe pulled off an upset of massive proportions when they stunned an Indian team brimming with an array of Next-Gen stars by 13 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series in Harare on Saturday. India, who were recently crowned champions in the T20 World Cup albeit with a different set of players, were expected to trot past an unfancied Zimbabwe and the script followed that line when the hosts were restricted to 115 for nine. But from there, Zimbabwe wrote their own narrative, reducing India to 28 for four in the Power Play and then eventually bowled them out for 102 in 19.5 overs.
- 15:33 (IST)IND vs ZIM Live: Bishnoi's honest statement"It's time for new players. The senior players are retired and handed over the mantle to us. It's our responsibility to take the flight ahead," said India spinner Ravi Bishnoi after the side's defeat against Zimbabwe in first T20I.
- 15:17 (IST)India vs Zimbabwe Live: Raza eyes record-equalling milestone!Sikandar Raza is 2 catches away from equalling the record for most catches for Zimbabwe in T20Is. He has plucked 38 so far, with Ryan Burl topping the charts with 40 catches.
- 15:08 (IST)India vs Zimbabwe Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and Zimbabwe. The hosts picked up a shocking win in the series opener yesterday, giving India problems of plenty. Can Shubman Gill and his young boys turn it around? Stay tuned to find out. Toss in less than 60 minutes from now
