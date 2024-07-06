Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 1st T20I: Three Players Handed India Debut Cap Ahead Of Toss
IND vs ZIM Live Updates: After the triumph at the T20 World Cup 2024, Team India is all set to face Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the five-match series on Saturday in Harare.
India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I, Live Updates: After the triumph at the T20 World Cup 2024, Team India is all set to face Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the five-match series on Saturday in Harare. A new-look Team India, led by young batter Shubman Gill, will be featuring IPL stars like Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Tushar Deshpande. This series will mark India's transformation in the shortest format as the stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja retired after the World Cup. (Live Scorecard)
- 15:56 (IST)India vs Zimbabwe Live: Three India players make debutAbhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag were handed their India debut caps. Abishek will open for the team, while Dhruv Jurel is the wicketkeeper-batter. Riyan Parag is a middle order batters known for his big hitting.
- 15:49 (IST)India vs Zimbabwe Live Updates: Squads -India: Shubman Gill(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(w), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Harshit RanaZimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Dion Myers, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi
- 15:47 (IST)India vs Zimbabwe Live: Gill to lead IndiaShubman Gill is set to lead India in the series. He has been handed the duty to lead a young Indian team as the senior players have been rested for the tour. It is worth noting that Rohit Sharma, India's former captain in T20Is, called time on his career in the format after team's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados last month. The likes of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja also quit T20Is, giving more youngsters a chance to hone their skills and shine for India.
- 15:39 (IST)IND vs ZIM 1st T20I Live Updates: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I between India and Zimbabwe, straight from Harare Sports Club in Harare. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
