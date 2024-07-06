India vs Zimbabwe Live: Gill to lead India

Shubman Gill is set to lead India in the series. He has been handed the duty to lead a young Indian team as the senior players have been rested for the tour. It is worth noting that Rohit Sharma, India's former captain in T20Is, called time on his career in the format after team's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados last month. The likes of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja also quit T20Is, giving more youngsters a chance to hone their skills and shine for India.