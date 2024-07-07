Despite a flop show from Indian batters in the first T20I match against Zimbabwe in Harare, out-of-favour India batter Abhinav Mukund has backed the visitors' approach. An enthusiatic bowling effort helped Zimbabwe upset India by a 13-run margin in the game on Saturday. India seemed right in control of the game after restricting their opponents to 115 for 9 in the stipulated 20 overs but Zimbabwe made a remarkable comeback. They used the extra bounce of the surface in a superb manner and bowled out India for 102 in 19.5 overs. The poor shot-making of the Indian batters, three of who made their debut for the side, also helped Zimbabwe's cause.

With a score of 31 off 29, Shubman Gill was the top run-getter for India as the side was bundled out in chase of a paltry total. Washington Sundar (27 off 34) fought till the end but failed to take India home, being the final wicket to fall down.

Tendai Chatara (3 for 16) and Sikandar Raza (3 for 25) were the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe.

While majority of the Indian batters lost their wickets while trying to go for big shots, Mukund said that they should stick to the template but also keep the playing conditions in mind.

"I don't think they should change their approach. Maybe they should respect the conditions more," Abhinav Mukund on Sony Sports Network after the match.

Ravi Bishnoi registered his career-best figures as India restricted Zimbabwe to 115 for 9 in 20 overs after Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Ravi Bishnoi picked four wickets for 13 runs in his quota of four overs while Washington Sundar returned figures of 2 for 11 in his four overs. Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan got a wicket each.