Following the T20I retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian cricket team has already began its hunt to replace the important pillars of Indian cricket. Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja have been part of the Indian set up across formats for more than a decade. However, the trio won't be available in the shortest formats of the game after bidding adieu after the T20 World Cup final last month. While finding replacements for Kohli and Rohit may be an improbable task, the void left by Jadeja could be an even bigger headache for India, considering that the veteran was equally dependable with both bat and ball.

While Axar Patel is likely to fulfill that role, Washington Sundar is another contender to replace Jadeja, not literally. Currently on the tour of Zimbabwe, Sundar was quizzed whether he is ready to seal the spot in the absence of Jadeja.

To this, Sundar said: "I need to do well where I am good at and what I am capable of, especially with my preparation. I need to give my 100 per cent every single day. That's something that I have not compromised on."

"It (preparing well) keeps me in the present and obviously I am very confident as well (about his skills). It's a great opportunity for me to play for India, and I am blessed with it. I need to keep my job consistently and keep preparing and keep getting better. That way everything will be taken care of," he added.

Sundar returned figures of 3/15 as India defeated Zimbabwe to go 2-1 up in the five-match series in Harare.

Recapping the match, India opted to bat first. A fine 67-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal (36 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and skipper Shubman kickstarted things for India. Later Shubman (66 in 49 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) had a 72-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad (49 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes). India scored 182/4 in their 20 overs.

In the run-chase of 183 runs, India had Zimbabwe struggling at 39/5. Later, a 77-run partnership between Dion Myers (65* in 49 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Clive Madande (37 in 26 balls, with two fours and two sixes) gave Zimbabwe's innings a new lease of life. However, Indian bowlers bounced back on time to keep Zimbabwe at 159/6 at the end of their 20 overs.

