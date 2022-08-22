Shubman Gill, since the time he made his senior international debut in January, 2019, has been touted as a special talent. Right from his U-19 days, Gill's shot-making and calm approach made him stand out on the field. However, after 11 Tests and eight ODIs, the one thing that was missing from Gill's repertoire was an international ton. Before coming into the third ODI against Zimbabwe on Monday, Gill had scored four half-centuries in Tests and three in ODIs. On Monday, he got to his first international ton off just 82 balls. He ultimately finished on 130 off 97 balls.

With the ton, Gill surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of the highest individual score for India in ODIs in Zimbabwe. In 1998, Tendulkar had scored 127* against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Now, Gill is the holder of that record.



Gill, who made his ODI comeback with the series against the West Indies, was a treat to the eye during his innings comprising 15 fours and a six. The 22-year-old played shots all around, with his straight drives and cover drives standing out. Gill had a few nervous moments in the 90s before he reached the milestone. He shared a 140-run stand with Ishan Kishan (50 off 61) who eventually got run out in a rather unusual fashion.

Evans appealed for a close leg before call but the DRS was turned down after UltraEdge showed that the ball touched Gill's bat before thudding into the pads. On the same ball however, Kishan was run out at the other end after he left his crease for a quick single, but Gill was preoccupied with the appeal.

With PTI inputs