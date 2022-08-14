Virat Kohli has been one of the most consistent players across formats over the last decade or so. However, his recent slump in form has become a hot topic of debate with several current and former cricketers have voiced their opinions on the Kohli's recent struggles. With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held later this year, questions have been raised over his spot in the Indian team. However, Zimbabwe batter Sikandar Raza has backed Kohli amid criticism.

"As much as cricket was all about fitness and xyz, the way he took that part forward for the younger generations to follow, I think that is commendable and people should give him enough credit for that. I feel like he is the ultimate all-format player and that has nothing to do with stats, what he has achieved, what he is going through, and what is he going to achieve; I am just speaking in general," Raza told Anis Sajan on his YouTube channel.

The Pakistan-born cricketer also urged the cricketing fraternity not to comment about the 33-year-old batter's form.

"I don't think I am knowledgeable enough or experienced enough to give a guy advice who has over 20,000 career runs. What do I tell him? I can't tell him anything. If anything, I can stay silent and also reckon people to do the same and let the guy live in peace. Just leave him alone and hopefully he will soon find his feet," he added.