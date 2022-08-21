After gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, Team India would look to wrap up the series on Monday and register a clean sweep. In both the ODIs so far, Team India bowled first and bundled out the hosts for below par totals of 189 and 161. In the second ODI, all eyes were on KL Rahul on how he goes about his batting, but the stand-in skipper failed to leave a mark as he was dismissed after scoring just 1 run.

In the second ODI, Deepak Chahar was also not in playing XI, and in his place, Shardul Thakur got a chance, and he returned with three wickets. It would be interesting to see whether Team India decides to bat first if they end up winning the toss.

When will India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI match be played?

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI match will be played on Monday, August 22.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI match start?

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI match will start at 12:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network

Where to follow the Live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI match will be streamed on SonyLiv app.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)