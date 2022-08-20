Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI LIVE Score: India Opt To Bowl First Against Zimbabwe, Deepak Chahar Misses Out
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: KL Rahul-led Team India will look to maintain their winning momentum vs Zimbabwe
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE Score: India look to maintain winning momentum© Twitter
India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates:India skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday. It is worth noting that Deepak Chahar misses out. After winning the first match comprehensively, the visitors would hope to continue their dominant run. The focus would be on skipper Rahul on how he fares if he gets an opportunity to bat in the middle. In the first game, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill had made mockery of the 190-run target and they took the side over the line with ten wickets in hand and 115 balls to spare. Deepak Chahar, who was returning from injury also brought his A game to the middle as he returned with three wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of 2nd ODI Between India and Zimbabwe, Straight from Harare Sports Club
2nd ODI, India in Zimbabwe, 3 ODI Series, 2022, Aug 20, 2022
- 12:22 (IST)2nd ODI Live: Zimbabwe Playing XIZimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga
- 12:21 (IST)2nd ODI Live: India Playing XIIndia: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
- 12:21 (IST)2nd ODI Live: Deepak Chahar misses outDeepak Chahar has been replaced with Shardul Thakur. Rest of the 10 players are the same who featured in the first ODI.
- 12:17 (IST)2nd ODI Live: India opt to bowlIndia's stand-in skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Zimbabwe.
- 12:05 (IST)2nd ODI Live: Toss in a whileWe are hardly 10 minutes away from the toss... Stay connected!
- 11:48 (IST)2nd ODI Live: Sikandar Raza holds the key for ZimbabweIt will be Sikandar Raza who will hold the key for Zimbabwe if they really want to challenge India...
- 11:40 (IST)2nd ODI Live: Will India bat first if they win toss?It would be interesting to see whether India decides to bat first if they win the toss. Giving some time to Rahul in the middle is of utmost importance.
- 11:39 (IST)2nd ODI Live: Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of 2nd ODI between India and Zimbabwe. Toss at 12:15 PM IST.Stay tuned...
