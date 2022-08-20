India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates:India skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday. It is worth noting that Deepak Chahar misses out. After winning the first match comprehensively, the visitors would hope to continue their dominant run. The focus would be on skipper Rahul on how he fares if he gets an opportunity to bat in the middle. In the first game, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill had made mockery of the 190-run target and they took the side over the line with ten wickets in hand and 115 balls to spare. Deepak Chahar, who was returning from injury also brought his A game to the middle as he returned with three wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)

