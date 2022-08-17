India will take on Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series, starting with the first game in Harare on Thursday, August 18. On Tuesday, India's designated vice-captain for the series Shikhar Dhawan attended one of the pre-match press conferences, and answered a series of questions from various journalists. However, the veteran opening batter failed to grasp one of the questions, saying that he couldn't understand the accent of the reporter.

"Shikhar, how difficult is it to play a team like Zimbabwe at this moment... who have been struggling for a long period. They haven't even played much against the Indian team. Do you expect to beat a team like Zimbabwe," the reporter asked.

Dhawan was taken aback by the question and he responded: "Ah, I didn't get it. Can you repeat? I couldn't understand your accent, sir".

His reaction drew a laughter from everyone present inside the press box.

After grasping the question after the second time of asking, Dhawan said that India playing Zimbabwe is good thing for the development of the sport.

"It is good that they (Zimbabwe) won against Bangladesh. I am sure they are playing good cricket. This is good for us too. It will keep us on our toes and we would not take anything for granted. We are here to perform. Irrespective of the team and time, we should focus on getting the process right so that we get the right results," Dhawan said.

Promoted

The ODI will be followed by the second and third ODI at the same venue.

The second ODI will be played on Friday, August 20 while the final ODI will be played on Sunday, August 22.