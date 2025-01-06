As the WWE Raw steps into a new era with Netflix transition, some highly anticipated matches are scheduled to take place. The OG CM Punk is set to square off against Seth Rollins in the main event, taking their rivalry to a new level. The duo had famously clashed on December 16, triggering epic chaos. Now set to mark their debut on Netflix, expect the rivalry to touch a never-seen-before high. Some of the other top matches scheduled are Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa while Logan Paul is also set to return to the WWE Raw.

John Cena is also set to mark an appearance as he begins his farewell tour. An icon in the WWE arena, Cena is set to say goodbye to professional wrestling with the tour.

Logan Paul hasn't made an appearance since the WWE SummerSlam. His return was confirmed during the Netflix Kickoff Show at WWE Headquarters.

Jey Uso taking on Drew McIntyre is also a battle that WWE fans would be eager to witness, with the personal feud adding spice to the enthralling rivalry.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated #WWERaw on @netflix debut tomorrow night at 8E/5P, a special WWE drone show lights up the skies over Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/qxcOSMYve8 — WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2025

WWE Raw Full Match Card:

- CM Punk will face Seth "Freakin" Rollins

- Roman Reigns will fight against Solo Sikoa

- Liv Morgan will go face-to-face with Rhea Ripley

Advertisement

- John Cena's Farewell Tour's first stop

- Loga Paul's return to WWE Raw on Netflix

- Jey Uso will face Drew McIntyre

WWE Raw Schedule:

Advertisement

The Monday Night Raw premiere on Netflix is set to make its bow on January 06 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will start at 8 pm ET (6:30 AM IST Tuesday).