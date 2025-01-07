WWE Raw took a huge step by transitioning into the OTT world with Netflix on Tuesday (IST). WWE's digital debut was headlined by the none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who left everyone mesmerized with his grand entry. The 41-year-old kicked-off the first-ever segment of WWE RAW on Netflix. The show began with the great Triple H's famous saying, "Are you ready?" Following this, the lights were turned off and The Rock entered the stage and was welcomed with a huge applause.

The fans at the stadium were left stunned to see the champion wrestler making a terrific entry into the ring.

He then took a moment and acknowledged Cody Rhodes for his efforts in taking WWE Raw ahead. "He has been carrying WWE on his back since last year. He has done an amazing job. Cody Rhodes, thank you brother."

The duo then shared a warm hug, leaving the viewers emotional and touched. Both the wrestlers are known for sharing a great camaraderie.

Despite all this applause, The Rock's presence did not go well as a certain section of fans slammed him and called him "boring."

Taking to social media, many netizens expressed their disappointment over The Rock's style and entry.

"The Rock is boring now. In the 90s he had attitude. Now it's just Netflix appreciation society and meaningless platitudes," a user wrote on X.

Later in the day, the legendary John Cena also made an appearance as he began his farewell tour. An icon in the WWE arena, Cena is set to say goodbye to professional wrestling with the tour.