John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) has opened up on John Cena's contributions in WWE. He talked about how he interacts with his fans, as well as his involvement in the Make-a-Wish campaign. Following the announcement about his retirement, his legacy, built upon his hard work, passion and determination towards the sport will be missed by fans. John Cena has been a commendable performer throughout the years, his passion, dedication, and looks in the early years helped him to get a loyal fan base. With his retirement set for December 2025, he will undoubtedly be missed by fans.

WWE hall of famer JBL praised the 16-time world champion during the episode of "What Were They Thinking" on Backstage Pass. JBL also mentioned that he once told John Cena Sr. that only his son was capable of carrying the WWE on his back.

"I've always thought that John had the hardest role of any champion in wrestling history because he followed the Attitude Era when you could curse, when you could drink, when you had women that were naked, and then you had guys that were cussing, like crazy. And he goes to the G-rated era after that and he's got to carry the company. I believe your son is the only person that could have done that".

Will John Cena be the last man standing in the Royal Rumble?

John Cena is a 16-time WWE Champion and two time Royal Rumble winner. His "Never give up" motto, passion and dedication towards the sport has established his legacy as one of WWE's all-time greats. Can he secure his spot for the Wrestlemania by being the last man standing in the Royal Rumble match? He has done it before, not once but twice (2008, 2013).