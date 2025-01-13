The ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, California have left the entire world utterly shocked. Around 24 people have already lost their lives and properties worth millions of dollars have been reduced to ashes. Everyday, a lot of people are being evacuated from their homes by the authorities as the wildfire continues the carnage. In a shocking turn of events, former WWE star Melina reportedly went missing amid the destructive wildfires of Los Angeles. Matter Of Pride Wrestling community shared the news on X (formerly Twitter).

In the tweet, it was reported that Melina Nava Perez, who is two-time WWE Diva Champion, is not responding on her phone.

The post read, "URGENT: @RealMelina. We're deeply concerned as WWE Legend Melina has been unresponsive amidst the troubling events unfolding in Los Angeles. If anyone has seen or heard from her, please report her safe. Any information helps. Thank you. Please share."

However, in the latest development, the Matter Of Pride Wrestling also shared that a contact has been made with Melina and she is safe.

"We're relieved to share that Melina has made contact and is safe. We want to thank everyone for their concern, support, and outreach during this time. Your kindness and compassion means the world to us," they wrote.

We're relieved to share that Melina has made contact and is safe. We want to thank everyone for their concern, support, and outreach during this time. Your kindness and compassion means the world to us. #ThankYou https://t.co/GcsH0bDVQ8 — A Matter Of Pride Wrestling (@LGBTQwrestling) January 12, 2025

Born in Los Angeles, a model-turned-wrestler Melina made her WWE debut in 2004. She was known for forming the 'MNM' trio alongside Joey Mercury and Johnny Nitro (John Morrison). Her last WWE appearance came in 2022.

Talking about the wildfires, American swimming great Gary Hall Jr also became of the victims as he had to evacuate his house, in which he lost all his Olympic medals.

Gary Hall Jr, who lived in the affected area of Pacific Palisades in a rented home, lost several belongings, including a swimming pool and even his ten Olympic medals.

"It was worse than any apocalypse movie you've ever seen and 1000 times worse," he said," Hall said, in an interview in the aftermath of his evacuation.

"It's mayhem in Los Angeles. We were surrounded by flames. The embers were raining down on me as I jumped into my car. I had time to grab my dog and just a couple of personal items. It's just every person for themselves," Hall said, speaking about the traumatic events that took place.

In the rush to escape, Hall had no choice but to let go of his ten Olympic medals. Hall had won five golds, three silvers and two bronzes through the 1996 Atlanta, 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens Olympic Games.

"I did think about the medals. I did not have time to get them. Everyone wants to know did the medals burn? Yeah, everything burnt. It's something I can live without. I guess everything is just stuff. It'll take some hard work to start over. What can you do?" Hall lamented.

