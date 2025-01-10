Wrestler CM Punk left all the fans utterly stunned when he made a surprise return to the WWE Survivor Series event in 2023. Punk, who was missing from the WWE due to his stint with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), made a surprising entry during the Survivor Series. However, the Cookie Master's return made headlines after Seth Rollins tried to attack him during his entry and had to be taken away by the officials. Recently, Seth opened up about his reaction on Punk and revealed why he went on to attack him.

During an interaction with Chris Van Vliet, the architect stated that the night was meant to celebrate the much-awaited return of veteran wrestler Randy Orton, who returned to action after a hiatus of 18 months due to a back injury. However, Punk's entry grabbed everyone's attention, leaving Seth fuming.

"You know what I wasn't happy about was Randy had just come back from a long hiatus. That was his moment. It was a great moment. The reaction for him when he came through the curtain was unreal. We went out there, there was 10 of us out there, and we went out there and had a hell of a contest. [We] just didn't really need him, but you know, it was Chicago, it's his city, it's just the most classic make everything about me CM Punk moment I've ever seen," said Seth Rollins.

In that Survivor Series event, Rollins had teamed up with Orton, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. They defeated The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a WarGames match.

According to Seth, their team's victory celebration was cut short after Punk made an entry as the entire arena enjoyed his return.

"Then that happens and it's no longer about the performance. It's no longer about Randy. It's no longer about what you had done to get to that point. It's just, hi guys, it's about me. Remember I'm the guy that you that you miss, remember me, guys? So yeah, just another kind of throw that on the pile of disgusting CM Punk moments. But don't worry, he's not selfish. He's in it for helping everybody else."

Recently, Seth faced a shocking defeat by CM Punk during Raw's Netflix premiere episode on January 6.

