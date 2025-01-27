Bobby Lashley, who is known for his feuds with stars like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Drew Mclyntyre spoke about his and Brock Lesnar's tenure in the MMA industry. Lashley, having worked in various organizations like WWE, Impact Wrestling (formerly known as TNA) is a member of The Hurt Syndicate which consists of Shelton Benjamin and MVP, who serves as their manager and trio partner in AWE. Lashley has been making progress in the current company and has won the AEW tag team championship with his teammate Shelton Benjamin when they defeated Private Party last week.

Lashley on Lesnar and Bautista's run in MMA

Lashley sat down with Shelton Benjamin and MVP for an interview with RJ City on Hey! (EW) and talked about Lesnar and Bautista's time in MMA.

“I don't think I am the only one that was good at it. I think some other people. Dave went in there. Batista went in there. He won a match. He had a fight. He trained for it and he is still actively training right now. So, in my eyes, that is success. Brock was successful when he won the UFC Championship. There were a couple of other guys that had gone into it,” said Lashley.

Lashley, in a recent interview, while praising Tony Khan, who is the founder of AEW, talked about him giving opportunities to the stars to do whatever they want. Later on, he showed his interest in MMA and said, “I do think I have at least one or two more fights left in me and I'd like to be able to do them.”

Lashley talks about his future fights in MMA

Lashley talked about how he got into Mixed Martial Arts and started his career as a professional. He shared that he still has one or two fights left in him.

“For me, when I got into it, it wasn't just about making it to a certain level. Like, when I get into something, I actually want to be a student of the game. Like I open up a gym. So, I actually put myself into it. I have learnt all aspects of it and I am the type that is ok with taking a back seat not knowing everything.”

He continued further: “So, I fought for ten years and in that time, I was training at all kinds of different gyms and I had my own gym, so I was a student of the game. It's something that I still want to pursue. I am gonna do a boxing match or a fight still left in my career.”

Bobby has continued to prove himself in the world of fighting and has emerged in fights with various stars like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and has continued to show his impressive physique and strength in the ring.