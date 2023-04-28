Top Indian wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many others have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. While politicians and leaders have made their way to the protest site, the grappler received little support from the Indian sporting fraternity. Awaiting action to be taken, the wrestlers have been sleeping on the streets, urging authorities to file an FIR against the WFI President.

As clouds of uncertainty continue to loom, Vinesh Phogat questioned the silence of cricketers and a number of other top Indian sportspersons.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Vinesh took a dig at the country's top cricketers for remaining silent on the matter, saying that they are "afraid" to take a stand.

Following Vinesh's scathing attack, several top athletes, including former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh, as well as tennis star Sania Mirza, etc. took to Twitter to express solidarity with the wrestlers.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Sakshi, Vinesh are India's pride. I am pained as a sportsperson to find pride of our country coming out to protest on the streets. I pray that they get justice.#IStandWithWrestlers pic.twitter.com/hwD9dKSFNv — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 28, 2023

As an athlete but more as a woman this is too difficult to watch .. they've brought laurels to our country and we have all celebrated them , with them .. if you have done that then it's time to now stand with them in this difficult time too .. this is a highly sensitive matter… pic.twitter.com/7mVVyz1Dr1 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 28, 2023

Indian athletes are always our pride not only when they get medals for us… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 28, 2023

It breaks my heart to see our Olympic & World medallists in this state. Sportspeople also serve the nation by bringing glory & laurels.

I sincerely hope & pray that the law takes its own course and justice is served at the earliest

Jai Hind.#IStandWithMyChampions https://t.co/w5eaJuwzSz — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) April 28, 2023

बहुत दुःख की बात है की हमारे champions जिन्होंने देश का बड़ा नाम किया है , झंडा लहराया है , हम सबको इतनी ख़ुशियाँ दी हैं, उन्हें आज सड़क पर आना पड़ा है।

बड़ा संवेदनशील मामला है और इसकी निष्पक्ष जाँच होनी चाहिए। उम्मीद है खिलाड़ियों को न्याय मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/A8KXqxbKZ4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 28, 2023

On Thursday, India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev also spoke in favour of the wrestlers. He posted a picture of the three wrestlers on his Instagram story, with the caption: "Will they ever get justice?"

Also, Olympic gold medallists Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra have also extended their support to the wrestlers.

Awaiting action to be taken, the wrestlers have been sleeping on the streets, urging authorities to file an FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over the 'Me Too' allegations that have been made.