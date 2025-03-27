Wrestler-turned-Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat has been given three choices by the Haryana government regarding state benefits under its sports policy - a cash prize of Rs 4 crore, an allotment of a plot under Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) or a 'Group A' job. The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The three types of benefits offered to Phogat are equivalent to those of an Olympic silver medal winner under the state government's sports policy. However, as Phogat is currently an MLA from Julana in Jind district, she will be able to avail any one of the benefits. Phogat has not yet responded.

“Since Vinesh Phogat is now an MLA, the government has decided to ask her which benefits she would like to avail,” Saini said.

“Vinesh Phogat had raised this issue in the Vidhan Sabha. In today's cabinet meeting her issue was treated as a special case and considered for grant of benefits under the sports policy,” he added.

Saini noted that Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics due to a procedural decision.

Given the circumstances at the time, he had tweeted that he would not allow the honour of Haryana's pride, Vinesh Phogat, to be lessened.

During the ongoing budget session, Phogat had reminded the Chief Minister of his promise to honour her like a medallist after she was disqualified for being overweight ahead of her gold medal bout in the 50 kilogram category.

"The chief minister had said that Vinesh is our daughter and she would receive the reward as an Olympic silver medallist. This promise has still not been fulfilled," she said in the Assembly.

"It is not about money, it is about respect. Many people from across the state tell me that I must have received the cash award," Phogat added.

Meanwhile, after the Cabinet meeting, Saini said a group of Punjab farmers, including 15-20 sarpanches, had met him and invited him to several programmes.

He claimed the people of Punjab are disillusioned with both Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and are now moving toward supporting the BJP.

Farmers in Punjab see Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their role model, and people across the country are impressed by his policies, he said.

Over the past 10 years, Prime Minister Modi has elevated India's standing on the global stage, he added.

On the upcoming wheat procurement season, Saini said he had reviewed preparations with officials and issued necessary instructions.

The state expects the arrival of 75 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, and officials have been directed to ensure farmers do not face any issues regarding crop lifting, gunny bags, or other mandi-related processes, he said.

(With PTI inputs)