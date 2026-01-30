For much of her career, Japanese wrestler Yui Susaki has existed in a space where opposition felt theoretical. Matches were won early, points were rarely conceded, and long winning streaks became routine. What unfolded in Noida was the opposite. The double Olympic medallist and four-time world champion from Japan may have walked away with another win in the Pro Wrestling League, but not before being pushed into uncomfortable territory by Antim Panghal, India's 21-year-old Olympian. The bout ended in Susaki's favour, yet for long stretches she was made to defend, adapt, and wait - a rarity in her otherwise dominant career.

Susaki arrived in India carrying the weight of numbers that define all-time greats. She once strung together more than 80 consecutive international victories, extending the run even further before it finally ended. At the Tokyo Olympics, she claimed gold in the 50kg category without giving up a single point, turning every bout into a display of control rather than a contest.

That sense of invincibility cracked at Paris 2024, when she suffered her first international defeat against Vinesh Phogat - a result later overshadowed by a post-match weigh-in controversy that ruled Vinesh out of medal contention.

Now representing Haryana in the revived Pro Wrestling League, Susaki has found herself in a different environment - one where Indian wrestlers are no longer content with survival. Against UP Dominators, Antim embodied that shift. A two-time World Championships medallist, she absorbed early pressure, resisted Susaki's trademark transitions, and stayed competitive until the final moments, when the Japanese champion finally edged clear.

Thousands packed into the stadium, applauding Susaki's reputation but responding even more loudly to Antim's resistance. The gap between global icons and India's emerging wrestlers, once obvious, now feels far narrower.

Susaki has taken note.

"The level of wrestling here is very good," she said in an exclusive interaction with NDTV. "Many of the wrestlers are very strong. I've enjoyed being here and competing."

Pro Wrestling League chairman Dayan Farooqi believes this is precisely why the league's return after seven years has resonated.

"Yui Susaki, who hasn't lost anywhere in the world, found it difficult to beat Antim Panghal," Farooqi said. "She won only in the last minute. That shows the quality of wrestling here."

Farooqi insists the league is built for longevity and impact, not just spectacle. "Wrestling has been India's most consistent Olympic sport," he said. "You'll see the effect of this exposure at Los Angeles 2028."

Susaki agrees. Asked about Vinesh Phogat's potential return to competition, she was clear: "She's an excellent wrestler. She can win an Olympic medal in Los Angeles."

For Antim, the takeaway was simple. "Competing against someone like Susaki teaches one a lot," she said. "This kind of experience will help Indian wrestlers move forward."

In Noida, Susaki is still winning. But increasingly, the story is about how hard she's being made to work for it.