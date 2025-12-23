The Pro Wrestling League (PWL), sanctioned by Wrestling Federation of India, unveiled its new official logo ahead of the fifth season, marking a fresh chapter for Indian wrestling and signalling the league's revival after a seven-year hiatus. The new identity reflects a renewed vision and a comprehensive restructuring of the league ahead of its return to competitive action in January 2026.

The newly launched logo is a modern and dynamic emblem inspired by the traditional red and blue wrestling mat, symbolising strength, balance and competitive spirit. More than a visual refresh, the logo represents a complete reset for the Pro Wrestling League, which has undergone a significant structural and operational overhaul under its new ownership and management.

The league is now being operated under the ownership and execution of ONO Media, led by partners Akhil Gupta and Dayaan Farooqui. The new management has moved away from previous frameworks to build a transparent, athlete-first ecosystem focused on professionalism, integrity and long-term sustainability within Indian wrestling.

PWL's renewed mission is centred on creating a world-class professional platform for wrestlers by bridging the gap between grassroots akhadas and the global competitive stage. The league aims to provide structured opportunities, international exposure and a professionally managed environment for athletes, while contributing to the long-term growth and credibility of wrestling in India.

The revitalised vision is being executed in close affiliation with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), ensuring that the league functions in line with national regulations and governance standards. The collaboration is expected to strengthen the pathway for emerging wrestlers to progress from traditional training systems to the national and international spotlight.

Speaking on the occasion, Akhil Gupta, CEO, Pro Wrestling League, said, "The new logo reflects our vision for the future of the Pro Wrestling League - modern, aggressive and world-class. More importantly, it represents a clean slate. We are building a league that honours the sport and its athletes through transparency, professionalism and long-term commitment. The past is behind us, and the focus is firmly on creating a sustainable ecosystem for Indian wrestling."

"This logo launch marks the beginning of a new era for the Pro Wrestling League. The identity represents trust, opportunity, and ambition. As we prepare for our return after seven years, our priority is firmly on placing athletes at the center of the ecosystem and delivering a league that

wrestlers, fans, and stakeholders can truly believe in," said Dayaan Farooqui, Chairman, Pro Wrestling League.

The Pro Wrestling League is scheduled to return in January 2026 with top Indian and international wrestlers, promising high-intensity competition and a commercially viable framework designed to support the sport's growth. With its new identity and reimagined structure, PWL aims to usher in a new era for professional wrestling in India.

