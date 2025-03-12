Dronacharya awardee and BJP leader Mahavir Singh Phogat thanked the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports following the revocation of the ban on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday lifted the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India, restoring its recognition as a National Sports Federation (NSF) for the sport. The Sports Ministry had suspended the WFI body after the newly elected WFI president, Sanjay Singh, announced the hosting of the U-15 and U-20 nationals at Nandini Nagar in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh in December 2023.

"I thank the Ministry of Sports for lifting the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India...The Sports Ministry has made a good decision in the interest of wrestling players...Now good wrestlers will get a chance to move forward, and they will be able to bring glory to the country by performing better...." Mahavir Singh Phogat said while speaking to ANI.

Starting from 2023, several ace wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia spearheaded protests against WFI and its former president Brij Bhushan Singh, alleging him of sexual assault.

In August 2023, United World Wrestling (UWW) put a ban on WFI as it failed to organise elections within a stipulated time following accusations of sexual harassment and protests against ex-president Brij Bhushan Singh by top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik. An ad hoc committee by the International Olympic Association (IOA) was put in place.

In late December 2023, elections were held, and Sanjay Singh was elected as the new president of WFI. However, the wrestlers protested against his election, saying he was an aide of ex-president Brij Bhushan. Days after the elections, the Ministry suspended the federation again, a decision that came after Sanjay had announced the hosting of the U-15 and U-20 nationals at Nandini Nagar in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh by the end of the year. An ad-hoc committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was put in place once again to handle the day-to-day affairs of the federation.