The indications were there from many years. Something ailed West Indies cricket and it was visible in their performances. The once formidable forces of world cricket were for long losing out to the bigger teams. However, thee emergence of the T20 format gave them hope as it won the title twice in 2012 and 2016. However, since then it has been a story of a downhill journey. And on Saturday, West Indies cricket hit rock-bottom as the two-time champions failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup for the first time in history after a shock loss to Scotland in a 2023 World Cup qualifier.

The cricket world was shocked at the result.

"What a shame. West Indies fail to qualify for the World cup. Just shows talent alone isn't enough, need focus and good man management, free from politics. The only solace is there isn't further low to sink from here," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"I love West Indies I love West Indian cricket I still believe they can be the No.1 team in world cricket!" Gautam Gambhir Tweeted.

"Very sad to see West Indies not qualifying for the Cricket World Cup," wrote Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar.

"Such a shame that West Indies won't be there at the World Cup.. Caribbean cricket has officially hit rock bottom. But when you hit rock bottom, only way is up. #WestIndies #CWCQualifier," Wasim Jaffer tweeted.

Scotland staged a major upset in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers on Saturday, defeating twice World Champions West Indies in a Super Six clash by 7 wickets. The once cricketing giants not only slipped to a new low with the loss but also failed to ensure qualification for the ODI World Cup, which is set to be hosted by India later this year.

The defeat marks the first time since 1975 that Caribbeans failed to seal World Cup qualification.

Scotland shone with both bat and ball at Harare, producing a remarkable performance to crush the qualification hopes of the Caribbeans

This result ensures that West Indies, who were crowned champions of the world in 1975 and 1979, can, at best, finish with only four points in the Super Six stage of the tournament.

The Men in Maroon can no longer be among the top-two finishers in the Qualifiers, who will automatically seal places for the main event.

Scotland's emphatic win was driven by exceptional display from their bowlers and a 125-run stand between Matthew Cross and Brandon McMullen.

Chasing 182, Scotland lost a wicket off the very first ball, when Christopher McBride hit a low full toss from Holder to the mid-wicket. Any hopes of further breakthroughs were put to rest by Cross and McMullen as their steady stand yielded 40 runs in the powerplay overs

