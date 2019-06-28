 
Watch: Bee Attack During Sri Lanka vs South Africa Forces Players, Umpires To Hit The Deck

Updated: 28 June 2019 21:53 IST

During the 48th over of Sri Lankan innings, every one, including fielders,batsmen and umpires, were forced to lie down on the ground after a bee attack.

Bee attack forced players and umpires to lie down on the ground. © AFP

World Cup 2019 has seen several interruptions and some washouts, all due to rain, but on Friday, the match between Sri Lanka and South Africa was halted under bright sunlight, leaving people wondering about the reason. During the 48th over of Sri Lanka's innings, every one, including fielders, batsmen and umpires were forced to lie down on the ground because a swarm of bees invaded the ground. Although the play was stopped for a brief while, it was more than enough to become a talking point on social media, with many posting pictures and videos related to the incident.

This was not a one-off experience for both Sri Lanka and South Africa players as they faced a similar incident in 2017 during a One Day international (ODI) at the Wanderers in South Africa.

While the delay was only for a few minutes on Friday, the insects had halted the play for more than an hour at the Wanderers. 

Sri Lanka, after being put into bat by South Africa skipper Faf du Plesis, were struggling at 194/8 when the incident happened. They could no't even play their full quota of overs and finished their innings at 203-all out in 49.3 overs.

Chris Morris and Dwaine Pretorius were the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka as picked three wickets apiece. 

Chasing 204 runs to win, South Africa, who are already out of World Cup 2019, were looking well on course to knock Sri Lanka out of the tournament after Hashim Amla and skipper Faf du Plesis scored fifties.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Match 35 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Christopher Henry Morris Chris Morris World Cup 2019 Cricket Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Highlights
  • A swarm of bees invaded the ground during South Africa vs Sri Lanka game
  • Sri Lanka and South Africa players faced a similar incident in 2017
  • The play was stopped for a brief while at Riverside Ground
