World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Watch: Virat Kohli Thanks Twitter Followers For New Milestone With Epic Video

Updated: 19 June 2019 19:05 IST

Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach 11,000 ODI runs mark during his 77-run knock against Pakistan.

Virat Kohli shared a video that had gone viral after India-Australia match. © AFP

Virat Kohli, who became the fastest to reach 11,000 ODI runs mark during his 77-run knock against Pakistan, achieved yet another milestone but this time it came off the cricket field. The Indian skipper, who has many cricket records to his name, crossed 30 million followers on Twitter. Elated with his new achievement, Kohli shared a video had gone viral after India-Australia match, to thank all his followers who helped him reach the landmark. The video contained Kohli's famous reaction after former skipper MS Dhoni smashed Mitchell Starc's full length delivery over the fence deep into the stands on June 9.

"also my reaction when we crossed 30 million on Twitter. Thanks for all the love and support everyone," Kohli captioned the video.

Virat Kohli has over 100 million followers on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and is one of the most followed celebrities in the country. He is the most followed sportsperson on Twitter in the country. Behind him is cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with over 29.4 million followers.

Virat Kohli's men are going strong in World Cup 2019 as they are the only team other than New Zealand who are yet to lose a match in the ongoing showpiece event.

The Indian skipper himself is in fine form, scoring 177 runs in three innings, with two half-centuries.

India currently are sitting on the fourth spot in the points table and are right on course to finish in the top four.

Virat Kohli and his men are training in Southampton ahead of their match against Afghanistan on June 22 at The Rose Bowl stadium.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach 11,000 ODI runs mark
  • Virat Kohli crossed 30 million followers on Twitter
  • Kohli has over 100 million followers on various social media platforms
