Pakistan suffered yet another loss to India in World Cup, seventh in a row and in as many meetings at the ICC showpiece event, at the Old Trafford on Sunday. Following the 89-run loss, via DLS method, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed warned his teammates of further backlash at home if they don't improve in the remaining matches of the ongoing World Cup 2019. However, according to a news reported in news.com.pk, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani phoned Sarfaraz Ahmed on Tuesday and assured him that the entire nation stands by the team.

Mani added that the nation expects an improved performance from Pakistan in the upcoming matches of the showpiece event.

The PCB chairman told Sarfaraz not to divert his attention from the game by giving attention to "baseless news stories" and asked him to keep calm and lead the team to better performance in the upcoming matches, the report added.

The development comes after the Pakistan skipper had warned his teammates of possible backlash after loss to India. "If God forbid something unfortunate happens then I won't be the only one going back home," the skipper had reportedly said after Sunday's game which Pakistan lost to arch-rivals India in Manchester.

Pakistan, with three points from five games, are placed ninth in the table. They will next face South Africa in a do or die clash for them on June 23 at the Lord's.

(With IANS inputs)