 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: Sarfaraz Ahmed Warns Pakistan Teammates Of Backlash At Home

Updated: 18 June 2019 13:39 IST

Pakistani cricketers are facing strong criticism from both fans and former players after the 89-run defeat to India in the marquee World Cup clash on Sunday.

World Cup 2019: Sarfaraz Ahmed Warns Pakistan Teammates Of Backlash At Home
Pakistani cricketers are facing strong criticism after 89-run defeat to India. © AFP

Drawing flak after the loss to India, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has warned his teammates of further backlash at home if they fail to lift their game in the remaining matches of the ongoing World Cup.

Pakistani cricketers are facing strong criticism from both fans and former players after the 89-run defeat to India in the marquee World Cup clash here on Sunday. With just three points from five games, Pakistan are at the second last position in the tournament table and Sarfaraz has cautioned his teammates to be ready for the wrath of the public back home if the below-par performances continue.

"If anyone thinks that I will go home, then it is their idiocy. If God forbid something unfortunate happens then I won't be the only one going back home," Pakistani media outlet, 'thenews.com.pk', quoted Sarfaraz as saying.

Sarfaraz's captaincy was called "brainless" by former pacer Shoaib Akhtar, while Shoaib Malik, who was out for a first-ball duck in the game against India, found himself in the eye of a storm after videos of a night-out with Indian tennis star wife Sania Mirza went viral on social media.

The captain has urged the team to forget the loss against the neighbours and move on. "Forget the bad performance and uplift the team for the remaining four matches," said Sarfaraz. Pakistan will next play South Africa on June 23 in London.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Sarfaraz Ahmed Sarfaraz Ahmed World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan, Match 22 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pakistan suffered 89-run defeat to India in the marquee World Cup clash.
  • Pakistan are at the second last position in the tournament table.
  • Sarfaraz's captaincy was called "brainless" by former pacer Shoaib Akhtar
Related Articles
PCB Denies Rumours Of Players Violating Curfew
PCB Denies Rumours Of Players Violating Curfew
"This India Team Intimidates Pakistan", Says Waqar Younis
"This India Team Intimidates Pakistan", Says Waqar Younis
Shoaib Akhtar Calls Sarfaraz Ahmed
Shoaib Akhtar Calls Sarfaraz Ahmed 'Brainless Captain' After Loss To India
"Heard They Were Having Burger": Pakistani Fan Rants After Team Loses To India
"Heard They Were Having Burger": Pakistani Fan Rants After Team Loses To India
India vs Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed Admits It Has Become Tougher For Pakistan After Crushing Loss To India
India vs Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed Admits It Has Become Tougher For Pakistan After Crushing Loss To India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.