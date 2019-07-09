 
MS Dhoni's School Students Keen To Watch Him Batting In India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-Final

Updated: 09 July 2019 16:49 IST

The hotels in the city have made no special arrangements for the match due to a notice slapped by the BCCI.

MS Dhoni
India were asked to bowl after New Zealand won the toss in Manchester. © AFP

MS Dhoni's school students in Ranchi are keen to watch the former India captain bat during the first semi-final between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford on Tuesday. "We have made all the preparations to watch the semi-final between India and New Zealand. Our friends will gather at my house to watch the match. We are looking forward to see MS Dhoni bat," said Saurabh Kumar, a student of Class IX at the Jawahar Vidya Mandir (JVM), from where MS Dhoni did his schooling.

Echoing his views, Kawaljeet Singh, a student of Class VIII at the school, said, "We hope Dhoni and Virat (Kohli) will cast their magic to bring the Cup home for a third time. I am a big fan of Virat, but after Mahi."

However, the hotels in the city have made no special arrangements for the match due to a notice slapped by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"The BCCI had served us a notice for showing matches on the big screen. So we have made no special arrangements for the match," a hotel source told IANS.

(With IANS inputs)

Highlights
  • MS Dhoni's school students in Ranchi are keen to watch him bat
  • India and New Zealand are playing at Old Trafford
  • Hotels in the city have made no special arrangements for the match
