 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Team India Trolled For "Fun Day Out In The Woods"

Updated: 31 May 2019 22:10 IST

Team India members wore a relaxed smile on their faces before taking on South Africa on June 5 in their World Cup 2019 opener.

Team India Trolled For "Fun Day Out In The Woods"
Team India enjoyed some downtime in the woods. © Twitter

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and some other premier members of Team India enjoyed some downtime in the woods before their World Cup 2019 campaign opener against South Africa on June 5. The Indian cricket board posted the pictures of their team's "fun day out in the woods" on their official Twitter account which led to fans raising various concerns about their national team. The ever-enthusiastic Indian cricket team fans' concern majorly revolved around their practice session, with some saying the Virat Kohli-led side might lose out on the World Cup 2019 trophy due to these fun times. 

Interestingly, one of the fans also reminded Team India, that they have been sent to England to play World Cup 2019 and not to enjoy picnic. 

Check out the comments here: 

Team India members were dressed up in paintball uniforms with all wearing a happy smile. India will be vying for their third World Cup title, first under the leadership of their flamboyant skipper Virat Kohli. 

Team India's first opponent in the World Cup 2019 -- South Africa, registered a loss against hosts and favourites England in the campaign opener in absence of their senior pacer Dale Steyn. 

South Africa will next face Bangladesh before taking on India, on Wednesday in Southampton.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Virat Kohli World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • eam India members wore a relaxed smile on their faces
  • South Africa will next face Bangladesh before taking on India
  • South Africa registered a loss against hosts and favourites England
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Stops While Batting To Set The Field For Bangladesh - Watch
MS Dhoni Stops While Batting To Set The Field For Bangladesh - Watch
KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Hit Purple Patch As India Beat Bangladesh In Warm-Up Contest
KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Hit Purple Patch As India Beat Bangladesh In Warm-Up Contest
Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh Warm-Up Match Highlights: All-Round India Beat Bangladesh By 95 Runs
Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh Warm-Up Match Highlights: All-Round India Beat Bangladesh By 95 Runs
"Can Retire Whenever He Wants": Shane Warne Hits Out At MS Dhoni Critics
"Can Retire Whenever He Wants": Shane Warne Hits Out At MS Dhoni Critics
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Inputs Critical For Virat Kohli In World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss