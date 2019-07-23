Martin Guptill's throw deflected off Ben Stokes' bat and gifted England crucial four extra runs in the 50th over of the World Cup final that ended in a tie and he was later run out during New Zealand's chase of 16 in the Super Over. Even though the Super Over also ended in a tie, hosts England were crowned the World Cup champions for the first time in their history with the help of a superior boundary count. After a heart-breaking loss, Martin Guptill thanked his "2 best supporters" -- his wife Laura McGoldrick and daughter Harley -- for their support on his "best and worst day".

"I couldn't have been more proud to have my 2 best supporters with me for the ride. @lauramcgoldrick13 you are my rock. Thank you and Harley for being there through the good times and the tough. Love my girls more than anything," Guptill captioned the pictures with his family on Instagram.

In another post, the New Zealand opener thanked his fans and teammates for their support during the "incredible final at Lord's".

"Hard to believe it's been a week since that incredible Final at Lords. I think it was both the best and worst day of my cricketing life! So many different emotions, but mainly proud to represent New Zealand and play for the @blackcapsnz alongside a great group of mates. Thank you to everyone for all your support, it has been amazing," Guptill said.

The 32-year-old opener failed to impress much with the willow after a notable knock of 73 (not out) in New Zealand's World Cup 2019 opener against Sri Lanka. New Zealand won the match by 10 wickets at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Guptill accumulated 186 runs in 10 matches of the World Cup 2019 at a dismal average of 20.66.