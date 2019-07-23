 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Martin Guptill Posts Pleasing Message For Wife, Daughter After "Best And Worst" World Cup Final

Updated: 23 July 2019 16:42 IST

Martin Guptill had a largely forgettable World Cup 2019 with the bat and will be remembered for two run-outs - MS Dhoni's and ironically his own in the Super Over in the final and the throw that deflected off Ben Stokes' bat to the boundary in the final.

Martin Guptill Posts Pleasing Message For Wife, Daughter After "Best And Worst" World Cup Final
Martin Guptill accumulated 186 runs in 10 matches of the World Cup 2019. © Instagram

Martin Guptill's throw deflected off Ben Stokes' bat and gifted England crucial four extra runs in the 50th over of the World Cup final that ended in a tie and he was later run out during New Zealand's chase of 16 in the Super Over. Even though the Super Over also ended in a tie, hosts England were crowned the World Cup champions for the first time in their history with the help of a superior boundary count. After a heart-breaking loss, Martin Guptill thanked his "2 best supporters" -- his wife Laura McGoldrick and daughter Harley -- for their support on his "best and worst day".

"I couldn't have been more proud to have my 2 best supporters with me for the ride. @lauramcgoldrick13 you are my rock. Thank you and Harley for being there through the good times and the tough. Love my girls more than anything," Guptill captioned the pictures with his family on Instagram.

In another post, the New Zealand opener thanked his fans and teammates for their support during the "incredible final at Lord's".

"Hard to believe it's been a week since that incredible Final at Lords. I think it was both the best and worst day of my cricketing life! So many different emotions, but mainly proud to represent New Zealand and play for the @blackcapsnz alongside a great group of mates. Thank you to everyone for all your support, it has been amazing," Guptill said.

The 32-year-old opener failed to impress much with the willow after a notable knock of 73 (not out) in New Zealand's World Cup 2019 opener against Sri Lanka. New Zealand won the match by 10 wickets at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Guptill accumulated 186 runs in 10 matches of the World Cup 2019 at a dismal average of 20.66.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Martin James Guptill Martin Guptill World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs England, Final Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Martin Guptill's throw deflected off Ben Stokes' bat in the final
  • The overthrow gifted England crucial four extra runs in the 50th over
  • He was later run out during New Zealand's chase of 16 in the Super Over
Related Articles
Is Boundary Countback Fair? "Never Thought I
Is Boundary Countback Fair? "Never Thought I'd Answer That", Says Kane Williamson
New Zealand vs England Final: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
New Zealand vs England Final: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
Watch: Martin Guptill Loses Balance, Hits Wicket During World Cup Match Against South Africa
Watch: Martin Guptill Loses Balance, Hits Wicket During World Cup Match Against South Africa
World Cup 2019: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro Help New Zealand Thrash Sri Lanka By 10 Wickets
World Cup 2019: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro Help New Zealand Thrash Sri Lanka By 10 Wickets
Team Profile, New Zealand: Black Caps Would Be Keen To Go One Better Than 2015
Team Profile, New Zealand: Black Caps Would Be Keen To Go One Better Than 2015
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.