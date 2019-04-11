Kieron Pollard's 83 off 31 balls ensured Mumbai Indians (MI) won a thrilling contest by 3 wickets against Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Captaining MI in Rohit Sharma's absence, stand-in captain Pollard orchestrated the Mumbai Indians run-chase as his innings included 10 sixes with a strike rate of 267.74 that swung the match in home side's favour. Following this match-winning knock, the big-hitting Trinidadian is hopeful of making the Windies squad ahead of World Cup 2019.

The 31-year-old, who last played an ODI in 2016, said he was "blacklisted" under the previous regime but was hopeful of a recall after last month's ousting of controversial board president Dave Cameron.

"There has been a lot of turmoil in West Indies cricket over the last couple of years. We have seen in the last couple of weeks there's a change," said Pollard.

"The most I can do every time I step on the cricket field is try to put runs on the board," he added, when asked about the West Indies' World Cup squad.

"There's people there who have the job to select and whatever and let's see how that goes. As I said, I'm 31 years, Chris Gayle is still playing, he's 39, and he's whacking it all around."

Pollard's blitz, which included three fours and 10 sixes, came after big innings by Punjab batsmen Lokesh Rahul and Gayle.

Rahul registered his maiden IPL century and Gayle hit 63 off 36 balls to guide Punjab to 197-4, but Pollard's fireworks overshadowed both of them.

Pollard said it could be the start of a fresh era for West Indies cricket under new chief Ricky Skerritt, the former team manager.

"We have a new chairman of selectors, there's a new president of the cricket board, and as I said you take it as it comes," said Pollard.

"We know what we can do and I think Chris batted superbly," he added, also paying tribute to fellow West Indian IPL stars Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

"These guys are having a good tournament and again, when your mind is free, you just go out and enjoy cricket."

West Indies start the World Cup against Pakistan at Nottingham, England on May 31

(With AFP inputs)