Rohit Sharma, who has made run-scoring look easy in World Cup 2019, notched up his fifth century in the tournament against Sri Lanka, breaking Kumar Sangakkara's record for most number of centuries in a single World Cup in the process. The former Sri Lanka skipper had notched up four consecutive centuries in 2015 World Cup. To add to Sri Lanka's woes, KL Rahul hit his maiden World Cup century as India dominated the run chase. On Saturday, Rohit Sharma continued his brilliant run with the bat, smashing his third consecutive century in World Cup 2019, to take his total tally to five in this tournament. Rohit Sharma's well-composed knock against Sri Lanka at Headingley also helped him surpass Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to become the leading run-scorer in World Cup 2019. He also equalled the record for most centuries in World Cups with Sachin Tendulkar, after scoring his sixth on Saturday. His only other century came during the 2015 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, on 81, went about the chase in clinical style, moving India onto 152/0 after 25 overs. The in-form Rohit Sharma, who has scored four centuries in this World Cup including two in his last two games, reached his fifty with a six off Dhananjaya de Silva.

Rohit Sharma, popular known as 'hitman', kept up the attack on Sri Lanka's bowlers as he topped the tournament's batting charts after going past 600 runs.

He is only the fourth international batsman after Sachin Tendulkar (India - 2003), Mathew Hayden (Australia - 2007) and Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh - 2019) to score over 600 runs in a single edition of the World Cup.



