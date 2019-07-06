Sanjay Manjrekar became a target for social media trolls after Ravindra Jadeja claimed a wicket in his first over of World Cup 2019. Jadeja struck while the former India batsman was on-air commentating on the Sri Lanka vs India match at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. Before India's World Cup 2019 clash against Bangladesh, Sanjay Manjrekar, speaking to IANS, had said that he is not a big fan of "bits and pieces" players, which he said Ravindra Jadeja was at this moment. The comments didn't got down too well with the India all-rounder, who snapped back at Manjrekar, tweeting that he had "enough of your verbal diarrhea".
Fans came flooding in to make light of the whole situation and trolled the cricketer-turned-commentator with some hilarious memes.
Sanjay Manjrekar after Jadeja's wicket-#INDvSL #WorldCup19 pic.twitter.com/MHPlYYAiQI— Simran Singh (@Simranj09598235) July 6, 2019
Jadeja takes wicket in the very first over of his first match in this world cup— Jeetjyoti Kalita (@Jeetjyotik) July 6, 2019
Meanwhile Sanjay Manjrekar -: pic.twitter.com/PzJU9ZiQLq
Jadeja fans searching for Sanjay Manjrekar right now #INDvSL #SLvIND #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/dc27uztiIM— ANKUR (@ANKUR91017) July 6, 2019
#INDvSL— IRONY MAN (@karanku100) July 6, 2019
Jadeja takes wicket in the first over of his bowling.
Sanjay Manjrekar right now- pic.twitter.com/NEplOJaush
*Jadeja takes a wicket* #INDvSL— Aniket Kadam (@ianiketttt) July 6, 2019
Manjrekar: pic.twitter.com/gJ0X6LFOjb
Sanjay Manjrekar after knowing Jadeja is playing today. #IndvSL #jadeja #sanjaymanjrekar #DhoniAtCWC19 pic.twitter.com/TrhUcOB3Cp— Priyankarawat (@Priyank62435140) July 6, 2019
*Sanjay Manjrekar to Jadeja post match*#INDvSL #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/GaSPb81ZzU— RS (@AwaraRish) July 6, 2019
Jadeja to Manjrekar. #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/eiVGffKHpn— IND Yeda Anna (@Surati_locho) July 6, 2019
This is awkward. Jadeja bowling, well, whilst Manjrekar's in the commentary team. #INDvSL #indvsal #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/ok3dtMB9Dx— Navta vij (@NavtaV) July 6, 2019
"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar was quoted as saying by IANS on July 1 (Monday).
"Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect people who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea. @sanjaymanjrekar," was Jadeja's retort.
Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019
Jadeja didn't feature in any of the playing XI in India's last eight matches at World Cup 2019. However, he made valuable contributions with remarkable efforts as a substitute fielder on various occasions.
Spinner Jadeja, who was included in the playing XI in place of fast bowler Mohammed Shami, struck in his first over after Kusal Mendis was stumped by MS Dhoni.
Despite opting to bat, Sri Lanka were reduced to 53 for three in 10.4 overs in their last World Cup 2019 league stage match.
Jasprit Bumrah struck twice to give India an early advantage in Leeds.