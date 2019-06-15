India will aim to avenge a 2017 Champions Trophy final defeat to Pakistan when the two teams meet in a big-ticket World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford , Manchester, on Sunday. As the fans keenly await the high-octane encounter between the arch-rivals, the dark clouds loom over Manchester threatening an anti-climactic twist. The weather forecast suggest partly cloudy sky in the morning that is expected to result in light rain around the start time of the match -- 10:30 AM local time (3 PM IST). By 5 PM local time (9:30 PM IST), the conditions are predicted to get worse.

As per the weather forecasting website, Accuweather, spotty showers is to take place between 12 pm (4:30 pm IST) and 1 pm (5:30 pm IST). The website further predicted that the conditions will remain overcast throughout the day with temperatures hovering around 17 degree Celsius.

Two days before the India vs Pakistan clash, Manchester received heavy rainfall. The pitch was under the cover and the square was covered by sheets. However, a few hours later, the rain went away and there was bright sunshine. This raised hopes of the cricket fans who have come in from all parts of the world to witness one of the cricket's greatest rivalries.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already been drawing flak for the poor scheduling and lack of reserve days for the league stage matches and in case the India vs Pakistan clash is washed out, one can be pretty sure that a lot of questions will be posed to the international governing body.

So far, four matches have been abandoned in the ongoing World Cup, including India's last fixture against New Zealand. The game in Trent Bridge was called off without a ball being bowled.

On the field, India enjoy the perfect record when it comes to World Cup clashes against Pakistan. Both the teams have met six times and India have emerged victorious on all six occasions.

(With IANS inputs)