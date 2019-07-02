 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Rohit Sharma Scores 4th Century In One World Cup, Most By Any Indian Batsman

Updated: 02 July 2019 17:23 IST

Rohit Sharma equalled Kumar Sangakkara's record for most centuries in a World Cup.

Rohit Sharma, who has been in sublime form in World Cup 2019, scored his fourth century of the tournament against Bangladesh on Tuesday to break Sourav Ganguly's record of most centuries in one World Cup. The former India skipper Sourav Ganguly scored three centuries in 2003 World Cup. Rohit Sharma had notched up his previous centuries in the World Cup 2019 against hosts England, arch-rivals Pakistan and South Africa. With his fourth century, Rohit Sharma equalled the record for most centuries in a World Cup with Kumar Sangakkara. The former Sri Lankan skipper scored four consecutive centuries in a World Cup, achieved in the last tournament in 2015.

Rohit, who now has five World Cup centuries to his name, also surpassed Australian opener David Warner to become the highest run-scorer in the World Cup 2019. He started with a six in the first over but mistimed a pull off paceman Mustafizur Rahman only for Tamim Iqbal to drop a simple catch at deep mid-wicket with the batsman on nine.

Rohit, who scored a century in India's first World Cup defeat to hosts England on Sunday, hit another two sixes and four fours as India reached 87/0 at the end of 15 overs.

A win for Virat Kohli's India would ensure a semi-final spot in the 10-team event.

Bangladesh needs to win both of their final fixtures, against India and Pakistan, and hope results elsewhere go in their favour.

Topics mentioned in this article Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma India India Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
