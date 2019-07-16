 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

ICC Responds To World Cup Final Overthrow Controversy

Updated: 16 July 2019 16:24 IST

A major controversy emerged due to a perceived misinterpretation of rules which resulted in umpires awarding England one extra run in World Cup 2019 final on Sunday.

ICC Responds To World Cup Final Overthrow Controversy
The ball had deflected off diving Ben Stokes' bat and England were awarded one run extra. © AFP

Ever since England won their maiden World Cup on Sunday, many people have questioned the rules set by International Cricket Council (ICC) and its interpretation by the on-field umpires. A major controversy emerged due to perceived misinterpretation of rules by the on-field umpires, which resulted in them awarding England one extra run. ICC for the first time has reacted on the overthrow controversy. Responding to the issue, an ICC spokesperson said it was against the policy to "comment on any decisions (made by the umpires)".

The spokesperson also added that on-field umpires take decisions based on their interpretation of the rules laid in the ICC rule book.

"The umpires take decisions on the field with their interpretation of the rules and we don't comment on any decisions as a matter of policy," an ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying by forxsports.com.au.

The biggest controversy surrounding England's title triumph came to everyone's notice when former umpire Simon Taufel claimed that England were awarded one run extra after the ball had deflected off diving Ben Stokes' bat.

Taufel, a five-time winner of ICC's Umpire of the Year Award, had said that on-field umpires had made a "clear mistake" when they awarded England six runs instead of five.

Taufel was referring to ICC's Law 19.8 which clearly states that batsmen are awarded one run extra only if the batsmen have crossed when the fielder releases the ball.

England batsmen Ben Stokes and Adil Rashid had not crossed when Martin Guptill threw the ball and hence should have only been awarded five runs, including four overthrows.

But on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena awarded England six runs on the third-last delivery and also brought Ben Stokes on the strike which helped them tie the match in the regulation 50 overs.

England were declared the winners on the basis of their superior boundary count after 102 overs of play couldn't separate the two teams.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes Lord's, London Lord's, London World Cup 2019 Cricket New Zealand vs England, Final International Cricket Council
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The on-field umpires awarded England six runs instead of five
  • The extra run helped England tie the match in the regulation 50 overs
  • England were declared winners due to their superior boundary count
Related Articles
Amitabh Bachchan Trolls ICC For Boundary Count Rule With Hilarious Analogy
Amitabh Bachchan Trolls ICC For Boundary Count Rule With Hilarious Analogy
Opinion: 5 Cricket Rules That ICC Needs to Dump Right Away
Opinion: 5 Cricket Rules That ICC Needs to Dump Right Away
No Place For Virat Kohli In ICC
No Place For Virat Kohli In ICC's World Cup XI
Wimbledon, ICC
Wimbledon, ICC's Twitter Banter Amid Tense Finals On Sunday
India vs New Zealand: Umpires Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough To Officiate 1st Semi-Final
India vs New Zealand: Umpires Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough To Officiate 1st Semi-Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.