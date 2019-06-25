Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib has been left frustrated with his premier spinner Rashid Khan's poor show at the World Cup 2019. Rashid Khan, who was supposed to be the flag-bearer of Afghanistan's bowling, has conceded the most runs in the tournament's history against England. Rashid Khan also failed to pick a single wicket in Afghanistan's loss to Bangladesh. Apart from Rashid Khan's bowling, Gulbadin Naib is also upset with his fielding efforts at the World Cup 2019.

"He's giving his 100 percent, but if you look for the fielding side, I'm a little disappointed," Naib said.

"He's also disappointed about the fielding. One time he's very angry in the field.

"I asked him just keep relaxed and just focus on your bowling. So I think he missed his momentum there because of fielding," he added.

Naib further slammed his side's sloppy fielding in their 62-run World Cup defeat against Bangladesh on Monday.

Naib's men were guilty of a series of errors- - dropping catches and committing careless misfields -- as Bangladesh scored 262-7 in Southampton.

Those blunders were worth an extra 35 runs according to the disgruntled Naib, who defended his decision to bowl first after winning the toss.

"I'm happy with the toss, but if you look at the match, we missed a couple of catches and gave some extra runs," he told reporters.

"We gave away 30, 35 runs. Because of mis-fielding we missed the opportunity again.

"Again, we didn't bowl in the right area in first 10 overs, and they scored like 50-something."

Afghanistan have registered seven straight loss at the World Cup 2019 with two matches to spare.

(With AFP inputs)