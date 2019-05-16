 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Gautam Gambhir Feels India Are A Pacer Short At World Cup 2019

Updated: 16 May 2019 19:49 IST

Gautam Gambhir was all praise for strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah, stating that his contribution to the Indian side will be significant.

Gautam Gambhir Feels India Are A Pacer Short At World Cup 2019
Gautam Gambhir believes that Australia have the best bowling attack. © AFP

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that the Indian team that will participate at the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales is a fast bowler short. The 15-member squad comprises of three primary pacers, namely Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammed Shami, with supporting options in the form of Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar. "I feel Indian team lacks one more quality fast bowler. Bumrah, Shami and Bhuvi need more support. You may argue that India has two fast bowling all-rounders in Hardik and Vijay Shankar, but I am not convinced." Gautam Gambhir was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

However, Gambhir was all praise for strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah, stating that his contribution to the Indian side will be significant. Jasprit Bumrah is ranked number one in the ICC ODI rankings, and in IPL 2019, he scalped 19 wickets in the 16 matches he played for his franchise and eventual champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

"The wickets are going to be very flat and it's going to be hot. So how Jasprit Bumrah bowls will decide where India reaches, because it's going to be a high-scoring World Cup," Gambhir said.

Gautam Gambhir has also stated that Australia have the best bowling attack out of all the nations that are participating in the World Cup. 

"They have the most well-rounded bowling attack in the tournament."

"With Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, David Warner and Steve Smith coming back, they're probably the side to beat. In any ICC tournament, if you beat Australia, you're right up there because they know how to play big matches."

India play two warm-up matches prior to the World Cup - against New Zealand on May 25, and against Bangladesh on May 28. They kick-start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Gambhir believes India are a fast bowler short ahead of World Cup 2019
  • The 15-member squad comprises of three primary pacers
  • India play two warm-up matches prior to the World Cup
Related Articles
Shahid Afridi Reveals He Has Banned His Daughters From Playing Outdoor Sports
Shahid Afridi Reveals He Has Banned His Daughters From Playing Outdoor Sports
"Above All This": Harbhajan Singh Backs Gautam Gambhir In Pamphlets War
"Above All This": Harbhajan Singh Backs Gautam Gambhir In Pamphlets War
All You Need To Know About Gautam Gambhir
All You Need To Know About Gautam Gambhir's Political Career, Poll Rivals
"Will Personally Take You To A Psychiatrist": Gautam Gambhir Hits Back At Shahid Afridi
"Will Personally Take You To A Psychiatrist": Gautam Gambhir Hits Back At Shahid Afridi
Gautam Gambhir Was "Insecure, Negative And Pessimistic", Coach Paddy Upton In New Book
Gautam Gambhir Was "Insecure, Negative And Pessimistic", Coach Paddy Upton In New Book
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.