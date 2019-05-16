Gautam Gambhir Feels India Are A Pacer Short At World Cup 2019

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that the Indian team that will participate at the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales is a fast bowler short. The 15-member squad comprises of three primary pacers, namely Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar , and Mohammed Shami, with supporting options in the form of Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar. "I feel Indian team lacks one more quality fast bowler. Bumrah, Shami and Bhuvi need more support. You may argue that India has two fast bowling all-rounders in Hardik and Vijay Shankar, but I am not convinced." Gautam Gambhir was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

However, Gambhir was all praise for strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah, stating that his contribution to the Indian side will be significant. Jasprit Bumrah is ranked number one in the ICC ODI rankings, and in IPL 2019, he scalped 19 wickets in the 16 matches he played for his franchise and eventual champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

"The wickets are going to be very flat and it's going to be hot. So how Jasprit Bumrah bowls will decide where India reaches, because it's going to be a high-scoring World Cup," Gambhir said.

Gautam Gambhir has also stated that Australia have the best bowling attack out of all the nations that are participating in the World Cup.

"They have the most well-rounded bowling attack in the tournament."

"With Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, David Warner and Steve Smith coming back, they're probably the side to beat. In any ICC tournament, if you beat Australia, you're right up there because they know how to play big matches."

India play two warm-up matches prior to the World Cup - against New Zealand on May 25, and against Bangladesh on May 28. They kick-start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.