 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Issues Warning To Rivals With Improved "Pace And Variations"

Updated: 16 May 2019 16:09 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Batting has traditionally been India's strength but their World Cup rivals will also be wary of all-surface pace attack, feels Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Issues Warning To Rivals With Improved "Pace And Variations"
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is looking forward to making the most of the English conditions. © AFP

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a key cog of India's three-pronged pace attack in the 15-member World Cup 2019 squad, has issued a warning to Team India rivals ahead of the ICC mega event, starting on May 30 in England and Wales. The 29-year-old was also a part of India's 2015 World Cup squad that reached the semi-finals where they lost to Australia by 95 runs in Sydney. Ever since, Bhuvneshwar Kumar claims he has improved "fitness-wise" and developed "pace and variations" in his bowling.

"There has definitely been an improvement in my bowling in terms of pace and variations like the slower ball and knuckle-ball. To add to that, I have improved fitness-wise," Bhuvneshwar Kumar told The Times of India in an interview.

Batting has traditionally been India's strength but their World Cup 2019 rivals will also be wary of their all-surface pace attack, believes Bhuvneshwar.

Bhuvneshwar's ability to move the ball offsets his lack of pace and like any other swing bowler, he is looking forward to making the most of the English conditions that encourage his craft.

"I agree that pitches in England in the last few years have been flat, but teams will be wary of India's bowling unit since we can be potent both at the start and at the death," he said.

"It will all boil down to how we execute the plans on the given day."

A fitter Shami has emerged as a strike bowler while Bumrah is currently the top ranked ODI bowler famed for his yorkers and death-overs mastery.

Pundits believe skipper Virat Kohli is blessed to have at his disposal arguably the best ever Indian pace attack but Bhuvneshwar Kumar is keener to talk about their versatility.

"I don't want to comment on whether we are the best or not because our performance in the field is what will define our attack," said the bowler from Meerut.

"Our performances over the last few years speak for us. The Indian bowling attack has grown from strength to strength.

"Today we can say that our pace attack can make an impact on any surface."

The 1983 and 2011 champions begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa in Southampton on June 5.

(With Reuters inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar Virat Kohli Virat Kohli World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a key cog of India's three-pronged pace attack
  • He has issued a warning to Team India rivals ahead of World Cup
  • India will start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5
Related Articles
IPL 2019, MI vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, MI vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019: Umesh Yadav Disappointed About His Poor Form, Attributes It To His Lack Of Rhythm
IPL 2019: Umesh Yadav Disappointed About His Poor Form, Attributes It To His Lack Of Rhythm
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Turns Cameraman; Help David Warner Record His Farewell Message
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Turns Cameraman; Help David Warner Record His Farewell Message
IPL 2019: Kane Williamson To Miss CSK Tie, Bhuvneshwar Kumar To Lead SRH
IPL 2019: Kane Williamson To Miss CSK Tie, Bhuvneshwar Kumar To Lead SRH
IPL Highlights, CSK vs SRH IPL Score: Shane Watson Steers Chennai Super Kings To 6-Wicket Win Over SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL Highlights, CSK vs SRH IPL Score: Shane Watson Steers Chennai Super Kings To 6-Wicket Win Over SunRisers Hyderabad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Election News

Modi's Magic Worked, Says Union Minister Vijay Goel

Modi's Magic Worked, Says Union Minister Vijay Goel

Election Results: "India Wins Yet Again", Tweets PM Narendra Modi After BJP's Big Victory

Election Results: "India Wins Yet Again", Tweets PM Narendra Modi After BJP's Big Victory

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: From Amethi To Bhopal, The Ten Most Intense Battles On Counting Day

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: From Amethi To Bhopal, The Ten Most Intense Battles On Counting Day

Election Results 2019: <i>"Chowkidar Chor Hai"</i> Flops, Churning In Congress, Gandhis In Huddle

Election Results 2019: <i>"Chowkidar Chor Hai"</i> Flops, Churning In Congress, Gandhis In Huddle

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.