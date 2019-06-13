 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs West Indies: Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History

Updated: 13 June 2019 15:12 IST

England and the West Indies have been playing One-day International (ODI) cricket since 1973 and have played some memorable games.

England vs West Indies: Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
England and West Indies have been involved in some historic One-day International matches. © AFP

England and the West Indies once again face off in their World Cup 2019 league encounter at the Rose Bowl on Friday, in one more in a long list of matches from way back in 1973. England and the West Indies share a long history of cricket, with the Caribbean islands being an exotic and romantic destination for many from England as they travelled there for cricket series. The two sides have also played some historic One-day International matches, including in the World Cups, and share a love-hate relationship with personalities on both sides adding to the flair.

Here is a break-up of the matches:

Matches: 101

England won: 51

West Indies won: 44

Tied: 0

No result: 6

As is evident, England hold a slight edge, but given that they have been playing for over 45 years, this is really doesn't count for much.

England are carded to win the World Cup 2019 league encounter, but with the West Indies, your never know. They have batsmen who can single-handedly turn matches, as also the bowlers to hurry up the best of batsmen. So this one will be a contest to watch, with both sides looking to garner maximum points.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team England vs West Indies, Match 19 Cricket World Cup 2019
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • England will face West Indies at the Rose Bowl on Friday
  • England have just lost one match so far in the World Cup 2019
  • West Indies have manage to win just one match out of their three
Related Articles
World Cup 2019: England vs West Indies: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
World Cup 2019: England vs West Indies: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.