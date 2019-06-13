England vs West Indies: Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History

England and the West Indies once again face off in their World Cup 2019 league encounter at the Rose Bowl on Friday, in one more in a long list of matches from way back in 1973. England and the West Indies share a long history of cricket, with the Caribbean islands being an exotic and romantic destination for many from England as they travelled there for cricket series. The two sides have also played some historic One-day International matches, including in the World Cups, and share a love-hate relationship with personalities on both sides adding to the flair.

Here is a break-up of the matches:

Matches: 101

England won: 51

West Indies won: 44

Tied: 0

No result: 6

As is evident, England hold a slight edge, but given that they have been playing for over 45 years, this is really doesn't count for much.

England are carded to win the World Cup 2019 league encounter, but with the West Indies, your never know. They have batsmen who can single-handedly turn matches, as also the bowlers to hurry up the best of batsmen. So this one will be a contest to watch, with both sides looking to garner maximum points.