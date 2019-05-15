 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Chris Gayle Focusing More On Mental Aspect Of Game Than Physical Fitness Ahead Of World Cup 2019

Updated: 15 May 2019 19:27 IST

Chris Gayle will head to to the World Cup 2019 in menacing form, having scored 490 runs for Kings XI Punjab in the just-concluded IPL 2019 at 40.83.

Chris Gayle Focusing More On Mental Aspect Of Game Than Physical Fitness Ahead Of World Cup 2019
Chris Gayle, who is set to retire after the World Cup, wants to win the coveted tournament for his fans. © AFP

At a time when professional athletes across globe spend hours in the gym to better their physical fitness, the Windies opener Chris Gayle, who continues to shine at the grand old age of 39, chooses to focus more on the the mental part of the game than the physical side. Chris Gayle will be heading to World Cup 2019 as the one of the oldest players and is aware that with age comes limitations and to counter that, he has devised his own fitness regime. "I am just taking a lot of rest, getting a lot of massage, lots of stretching, just trying to stay fresh for games. I know what is required to keep me going on the field," Chris Gayle told PTI.

"Age catches up as you ain't getting any younger. But most important thing for me is the mental part of the game. It is not so much about the physical side of the game anymore. I have not done much fitness in the last couple of months," said the Windies veteran.

"I use my experience and mental aspect. I have not done gym for some time," said Chris Gayle. 

All of that seems to be working wonders for the Jamaican who goes into World Cup 2019 in menacing form, having scored 490 runs in the just-concluded IPL 2019 at 40.83.

Chris Gayle was sensational in his last ODI series, smashing 424 runs in four innings at a staggering average of 106 against a top side like England, including two hundreds and as many half centuries.

He wishes to replicate the same form in the upcoming showpiece event. 

"It is a funny game you know. When the World Cup comes, hopefully, the runs would flow. I have a lot of experience, so I know what it is like. I am just happy with the way I am batting right now and hope to carry on," said Gayle.

Gayle, who is set to retire after the World Cup, wants to win the coveted tournament for his fans.

"Honestly (I do it for) the fans, I am not going to lie. May be couple of years ago the thought did cross (that I have had enough and what is there to prove). Then the fans came out and said 'don't go'. They actually drive me to go on."

"I know nothing lasts forever and hopefully I can give them a few more games and it also pushes you to win the World Cup," he added.

The Windies will start their World Cup 2019 campaign against Pakistan in Trent Bridge on May 31.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Christopher Henry Gayle Chris Gayle West Indies West Indies Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chris Gayle scored 490 runs in the just-concluded IPL 2019
  • Chris Gayle is set to retire after the World Cup
  • The Windies begin their World Cup 2019 campaign vs Pakistan on May 31
Related Articles
Chris Gayle Appointed Vice-Captain Of Windies World Cup Team
Chris Gayle Appointed Vice-Captain Of Windies World Cup Team
IPL 2019: KL Rahul Is One Of The Best Openers I
IPL 2019: KL Rahul Is One Of The Best Openers I've Come Across, Says Chris Gayle
IPL HIghlights, KXIP vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With 7-Wicket Win Against Kings XI Punjab
IPL HIghlights, KXIP vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With 7-Wicket Win Against Kings XI Punjab
Ravichandran Ashwin Laments About Kings XI Punjab
Ravichandran Ashwin Laments About Kings XI Punjab's Inability To Chase Big Totals
Chris Gayle Wonders Why Ravichandran Ashwin Is Not In India
Chris Gayle Wonders Why Ravichandran Ashwin Is Not In India's Limited Overs Setup
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Election News

Modi's Magic Worked, Says Union Minister Vijay Goel

Modi's Magic Worked, Says Union Minister Vijay Goel

Election Results: "India Wins Yet Again", Tweets PM Narendra Modi After BJP's Big Victory

Election Results: "India Wins Yet Again", Tweets PM Narendra Modi After BJP's Big Victory

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: From Amethi To Bhopal, The Ten Most Intense Battles On Counting Day

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: From Amethi To Bhopal, The Ten Most Intense Battles On Counting Day

Election Results 2019: <i>"Chowkidar Chor Hai"</i> Flops, Churning In Congress, Gandhis In Huddle

Election Results 2019: <i>"Chowkidar Chor Hai"</i> Flops, Churning In Congress, Gandhis In Huddle

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.