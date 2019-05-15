At a time when professional athletes across globe spend hours in the gym to better their physical fitness, the Windies opener Chris Gayle , who continues to shine at the grand old age of 39, chooses to focus more on the the mental part of the game than the physical side. Chris Gayle will be heading to World Cup 2019 as the one of the oldest players and is aware that with age comes limitations and to counter that, he has devised his own fitness regime. "I am just taking a lot of rest, getting a lot of massage, lots of stretching, just trying to stay fresh for games. I know what is required to keep me going on the field," Chris Gayle told PTI.

"Age catches up as you ain't getting any younger. But most important thing for me is the mental part of the game. It is not so much about the physical side of the game anymore. I have not done much fitness in the last couple of months," said the Windies veteran.

"I use my experience and mental aspect. I have not done gym for some time," said Chris Gayle.

All of that seems to be working wonders for the Jamaican who goes into World Cup 2019 in menacing form, having scored 490 runs in the just-concluded IPL 2019 at 40.83.

Chris Gayle was sensational in his last ODI series, smashing 424 runs in four innings at a staggering average of 106 against a top side like England, including two hundreds and as many half centuries.

He wishes to replicate the same form in the upcoming showpiece event.

"It is a funny game you know. When the World Cup comes, hopefully, the runs would flow. I have a lot of experience, so I know what it is like. I am just happy with the way I am batting right now and hope to carry on," said Gayle.

Gayle, who is set to retire after the World Cup, wants to win the coveted tournament for his fans.

"Honestly (I do it for) the fans, I am not going to lie. May be couple of years ago the thought did cross (that I have had enough and what is there to prove). Then the fans came out and said 'don't go'. They actually drive me to go on."

"I know nothing lasts forever and hopefully I can give them a few more games and it also pushes you to win the World Cup," he added.

The Windies will start their World Cup 2019 campaign against Pakistan in Trent Bridge on May 31.

(With PTI inputs)