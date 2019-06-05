 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Australia vs West Indies: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats

Updated: 05 June 2019 16:31 IST

Australia and the West Indies have had some historic matches in the World Cup with both sides dishing out as good as they get.

Australia have won all three of their last four engagements. © AFP

Australia and the West Indies have been at one another for 1975 when it comes to One-day International cricket and the World Cup too has had a share of this hostility. Remarkably, the West Indies were unstoppable in the early days, not giving an inch to Australia in the 1970s and 80s, and it was not till the 1992 that the Aussies managed to add the West Indies to their World Cup conquests. After that, they never looked back, losing just once till 2007, such was their ascendancy, even as West Indies cricket went down, only showing some signs of resilience off late.

World Cup head to head:

Matches: 9

Australia won: 4

West Indies won: 5

Ties: 0

No result: 0

While West Indies are ahead on the list, it is to be noted that Australia have won all three of their last four engagements, the Caribbeans not being able to beat Australia since 1996.

World Cup 2019 may well be the West Indies' golden opportunity to increase the margin, though Australia, with Steve Smith and David Warner both back in business, will be a daunting foe.

Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Cricket Australia vs West Indies, Match 10 World Cup 2019
