 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Cricket World Cup 2019, Australia vs Pakistan: Australia Probable Playing XI, Pakistan Probable Playing XI

Updated: 12 June 2019 12:18 IST

Australia will be keen to get their act together again after the loss to India, while Pakistan will be keen to gain full points after a rained-out no-result with Sri Lanka.

Cricket World Cup 2019, Australia vs Pakistan: Australia Probable Playing XI, Pakistan Probable Playing XI
Asif Ali was dismissed for 14 in a World Cup match against England. © AFP

Australia will look to bounce back after a setback against India when they take on Pakistan in their fourth World Cup 2019 match at the County Ground, Taunton, on Wednesday. With the win, the Aaron Finch-led side can manage to remain in a top-four on the points table. Pakistan, on the other hand, will hope for rain gods not to intervene as they shared a point with Sri Lanka after Bristol tie abandoned due to rain on Friday. The weather is expected to play a big role in Australia-Pakistan World Cup 2019 encounter as it is predicted to remain cloudy throughout the day. 

Even though the chances of rain are less in morning, light showers are expected in the afternoon that could result in interruptions.

As far as team combination is concerned, Australia face a challenge in replacing injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. After claiming two wickets in the match with India that Australia lost by 36 runs, Stoinis suffered a side strain to go out of contention for Pakistan encounter.

Middle-order batsman Shaun Marsh might make a cut if Australia wish to play an extra batsman in place of the all-rounder. However, Kane Richardson comes as another alternative in shape of a complete fast bowler and batting tail-ender.

Pakistan is expected to play an unchanged XI as the match against Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled in Bristol.

Probable XI:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson/Shaun Marsh, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan: Imam-ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hassan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir.

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/capt), Imam-ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Australia Australia Cricket Team Cricket Australia vs Pakistan, Match 17 Sarfaraz Ahmed Sarfaraz Ahmed Aaron James Finch Aaron Finch
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australia will look to bounce back after a setback against India
  • Australia take on Pakistan in their fourth World Cup 2019 match
  • Pakistan will hope for rain gods not to intervene
Related Articles
World Cup 2019: "Pakistan People Won
World Cup 2019: "Pakistan People Won't Do That": Sarfaraz Ahmed After Indian Fans Boo Steve Smith
World Cup 2019: Mitchell Marsh Called Up As Cover For Injured Marcus Stoinis
World Cup 2019: Mitchell Marsh Called Up As Cover For Injured Marcus Stoinis
World Cup 2019 Preview: Pakistan Will Look To Carry Winning Momentum Against Australia
World Cup 2019 Preview: Pakistan Will Look To Carry Winning Momentum Against Australia
World Cup 2019: Pakistan
World Cup 2019: Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq relishes World Cup battle with Australia's Mitchell Starc
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.