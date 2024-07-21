India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: The Indian women's cricket team continue their 2024 Women's Asia Cup campaign, as they face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their second group game. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit dispatched Pakistan with ease in their opening game, and will look to make it two wins from two. India had restricted Pakistan to just 108, with Deepti Sharma picking up three wickets. India chased down the total in just 14.1 overs. UAE, on the other hand, lost to Nepal in their first game.

When will the India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match will be played on Sunday, July 21.

Where will the India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

What time will the India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match start?

The India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match will start at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match?

The India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match?

The India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)