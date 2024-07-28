Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Final, Live Updates: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 Final on Sunday in Dambulla. Defending champions India will look to translate their overwhelming dominance in the Women's Asia Cup to a record-extending eighth title. India's top-order batters and bowlers fired in tandem, not giving their rivals even an iota of chance to mount a fight. On the other hand, Sri Lanka too are undefeated in this event and they also have scored the biggest victory in terms of runs – a 144-run toweling of Malaysia in the group stage. (Live Scorecard)
Four!
No run.
Nicely bowled! Digs it short and cramps the batter for room around off, Shafali Verma hangs back and punches it to mid off with no timing on it.
First runs for Smriti Mandhana! Udeshika Prabodhani tosses it full and on off, Smriti Mandhana punches it to deep cover for a single.
Fuller in length and outside off, Shafali Verma knocks it to long on for a single.
A loud appeal for LBW, but it seemed to have pitched outside leg from over the wicket! Pushes it full and onto leg, Shafali Verma gets her front leg across and looks to play it square of the wicket on the leg side and wears it on her front pad.
FOUR! Absolutely nailed the timing on that one! Prabodhani goes fuller again and outside off, Shafali Verma punches it through the gap past point for a boundary.
Comes from over the wicket and bowls it with the outward angle, on a fuller length and outside off, Shafali Verma drives to cover who does well to stop it to her right.
Will it be spin from both ends? No, it will be the left-arm seamer, Udeshika Prabodhani to operate from the other end.
Slants it into the pads on a fuller length, Smriti Mandhana sweeps it off the inner half of the bat straight to the fielder at short fine leg. A tidy start by Inoshi Priyadharshani.
WIDE! Pushes this quicker and fuller but down leg for a wide.
A tad fuller than a good length and on the stumps, Shafali Verma whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
FOUR! First run off the finals is in the form of a boundary! India Women and Shafali Verma are underway! Fuller in line and on leg, Shafali Verma gets low on a knee and sweeps it to the left of square leg for four runs. Udeshika Prabodhani was a bit late to put the dive in there and could have done better.
Goes full and into the stumps, Shafali Verma drives it to mid on.
Gives the ball some revs and tosses it fuller and outside off, Shafali Verma rocks back and cuts it to point.
Starts from over the wicket and keeps it short in length and outside off, Shafali Verma with no real foot movement reaches out and pushes it to point.
Done with the national anthems and it is now time to set the ball rolling in the grand finale. A good crowd is in on a Sunday afternoon in Dambulla and it will surely fill up as the day progresses. Final words by Chamari Athapaththu in the Sri Lankan huddle before she and her troops disperse to take their respective places on the field. It will be the right-hand left-hand combination of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to open the innings for India Women. Sri Lanka Women are starting with spin in the form of Inoshi Priyadharshani. A slip in place. Here we go!
In case you did not know, this is a rematch of the 2022 Women's Asia Cup final where India brushed aside Sri Lanka to clinch the title for the seventh time. Will the result be the same as it was on that day in Sylhet or will it finally come home for Sri Lanka? We will find out in a few hours' time. Right then, time for the national anthems. It will be the national anthem of Sri Lanka first followed by that of India.
Jemimah Rodrigues is in for a chat. She says that her mindset has not changed despite the change in her batting position from number 3 to 5. Adds that adapting to different situations is key for her and she is happy to bat wherever the team wants her to. States that she wants to keep adding to her game and it is important with the women's cricket evolving. Shares that the talk in the dressing room has been about playing an aggressive brand of cricket. Further says that it is about doing simple things correctly and being consistent.
PITCH REPORT - Isobel Joyce is down for the pitch report. She starts by saying that the boundaries are 59 meters all around and there is a little bit of cloud cover but it shouldn't stick around for too long because of the strong wind. Further says that the pitch looks good and this could be a high-scoring game. Opines that Sri Lanka Women will need to bowl within stumps to contain the Indian batters. Feels that if India Women post in excess of 160, they will come out on top.