India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Final, Live Updates: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 Final on Sunday in Dambulla. Defending champions India will look to translate their overwhelming dominance in the Women's Asia Cup to a record-extending eighth title. India's top-order batters and bowlers fired in tandem, not giving their rivals even an iota of chance to mount a fight. On the other hand, Sri Lanka too are undefeated in this event and they also have scored the biggest victory in terms of runs – a 144-run toweling of Malaysia in the group stage. (Live Scorecard)