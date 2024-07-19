India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: The India women's cricket team take on Pakistan on the first day of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup, looking to defend their title. India have a dominant record in Women's Asia Cups, having won seven out of the eight tournaments played till date. They also boast a record of 11-3 against Pakistan in T20Is, and undoubtedly are the favourites to win the tournament again. With openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in fine form, Pakistan will have to bowl really well to restrict the Indian batting.

When will the India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match will be played on Friday, July 19.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar.

