IND vs NEP, Women's Asia Cup Live Updates: India will be going up against Nepal in their next Women's Asia Cup 2024 match on Tuesday in Dambulla. India registered convincing wins in their first two matches of the continental tournament, beating traditional rivals Pakistan and United Arab Emirates by seven wickets and 78 runs respectively to put one foot in the semifinals. Minnows Nepal hardly have any time to recover from the thrashing they received at the hands of Pakistan in their previous outing on Sunday. (Live Scorecard)