India vs Nepal LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup T20, 2024: India Take On Nepal, Eye Semi-Final Spot
India vs Nepal Women LIVE Scorecard: India will be going up against Nepal in their next Women's Asia Cup 2024 match on Tuesday in Dambulla.
India vs Nepal, Women's Asia Cup T20 LIVE Updates© X (Twitter)
IND vs NEP, Women's Asia Cup Live Updates: India will be going up against Nepal in their next Women's Asia Cup 2024 match on Tuesday in Dambulla. India registered convincing wins in their first two matches of the continental tournament, beating traditional rivals Pakistan and United Arab Emirates by seven wickets and 78 runs respectively to put one foot in the semifinals. Minnows Nepal hardly have any time to recover from the thrashing they received at the hands of Pakistan in their previous outing on Sunday. (Live Scorecard)
TOSS - Interestingly, Smriti Mandhana has walked out for the toss and not Harmanpreet Kaur. The flip of the coin does land in favor of India Women and they have elected to BAT first.
The toss is just a few minutes away but let's now take a moment to talk about the qualification scenarios from Group A a bit. Currently, India and Pakistan are both on 4 points which means if Nepal win, they will all be on the same number of points but Nepal currently have a negative net run rate. For Nepal to qualify, if they score 150 runs, they would need to restrict India to 77 runs or less and if they are to chase 150 runs, they would have to do it inside 10 overs. If any of these scenarios are achieved, Nepal Women and Pakistan Women will qualify and India Women will be knocked. If India win, then obviously they will qualify and even if they lose by any margin other than the above-mentioned ones, it will be India who will make it through to the semifinals but Pakistan might be in danger of missing out on the semifinal berth.
Nepal Women started off their campaign with a confident win over United Arab Emirates Women but faced a big defeat against Pakistan Women which harmed their net run rate. Their openers struggled initially and their middle order couldn't stabilize the innings. They will have to work on getting runs on the board, especially against a strong team like India. Their bowlers didn't have much to defend and only Kabita Joshi could manage to get a wicket. They will need to work as a unit if they want a chance at qualifying. Nepal Women were in contention for a semifinal berth but with Pakistan dismantling UAE earlier in the day, even a win against the mighty Indians will not suffice as they need a miracle in terms of the net run rate. On the other hand, India will be looking to rubber-stamp their authority on the top spot in the group with a win. Stay tuned for toss and team news.
India Women look like a very balanced outfit and they come into this game on the back of two very dominating wins. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have been consistent at the top with the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh providing a strong finish down the order. With the experience in this batting lineup, they need not worry about getting the runs on the board. The bowlers are also complementing the batters well. With economical spells, they are also getting wickets at regular intervals. This looks like a very strong side and will hope to continue their winning streak further into the competition.
Hello and a very warm welcome folks. We are at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium for the final group stage match of Group A in the Women's Asia Cup. It will be India Women against Nepal Women. India have already qualified by securing a top 2 finish while it is a big game for Nepal who are at number 3 on the table just behind Pakistan Women.
The last game of Group A is upon us, which sees India Women take on Nepal Women at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. With two emphatic victories, the Women in Blue are almost assured of a spot in the semifinals. In their campaign opener against Pakistan, the bowlers set the game up for them before the batting might was on full display against the UAE. Contributions from Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, and Harmanpreet Kaur propelled India to their first 200-plus total in Women's T20Is. Jemimah Rodrigues and Dayalan Hemalatha will be keen to score runs with the semifinals approaching and a potential final on the horizon. On the bowling front, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, and Deepti Sharma have delivered consistent performances as a unit. Despite losing Shreyanka Patil to a fracture in her left hand, her replacement, Tanuja Kanwer, performed admirably on debut to fill the gap. As for Nepal, after the euphoria of their first-ever win in the Women's Asia Cup, they faced a tough defeat against Pakistan in their next match. This loss impacted their net run rate, complicating their chances of qualifying for the semifinals. With Pakistan scheduled to play the UAE before Nepal face India, Indu Barma and her team will have the advantage of knowing exactly what they need to do against India to advance. If Pakistan suffer an unexpected defeat, Nepal will need only a win against India, by any margin, to secure their spot. However, if Pakistan win, Nepal will need a significant victory against India to surpass either India or Pakistan in NRR, making their task considerably more challenging. The batting will need to perform at its best, with significant responsibility falling on Samjhana Khadka, Sita Magar, Rubina Chhetry, and captain Indu Barma. Sita, Chhetry, and Barma will also be key with the ball, and their performances as all-rounders will be critical to Nepal's success. Can Nepal conjure a spirited effort and pose a tough challenge to the defending champions? Or will it be yet another smooth ride for India? We shall find out.