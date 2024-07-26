India vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup Semi-Final, Live Streaming: India to take on Bangladesh in the first semi-final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 on Friday in Dambulla. Harmanpreet Kaur and co reached the semis by remaining unbeaten in the Group stage. In Group A, they defeated Pakistan, UAE, and Nepal. On the other hand, Bangladesh lost one match in Group B against the table-toppers Sri Lanka. Both the teams will be putting their best foot forward, in order to reach the finale.